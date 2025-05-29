TAQA And Abu Dhabi Airports: Fuelling Abu Dhabi's Gateway With Next-Gen Power And Sustainable Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) TAQA Distribution, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Airports at the World Utilities Congress 2025 to explore opportunities to enhance the management of power and water infrastructure, and integrate cutting-edge technologies into the existing and future utilities networks across all airports in the Emirate.

The MoU was signed by Omar Al Hashmi, CEO of TAQA Distribution, and Elena Sorlini, MD & CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, in the presence of senior officials and industry stakeholders.

As part of the MoU, TAQA Distribution will explore leveraging its years of experience effectively managing Abu Dhabi's highly reliable public utilities network, proven track record of designing and building energy-and cost-efficient utilities infrastructure, ensuring high standard of operational excellence in maintaining private-sector utility assets.

Omar Al Hashmi said:“The MoU allows TAQA Distribution and Abu Dhabi Airports to join forces to advance Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a global aviation hub. Our core expertise in conceptualizing, implementing, and operating utility assets will facilitate our seamless integration within Abu Dhabi Airports' operations, significantly enhancing infrastructural efficiency to better serve millions of passengers and support the Emirates' economic and logistical goals.”

Zayed International Airport (AUH), a key aviation hub for the UAE, benefits from collaborations with strategic partners like TAQA Distribution, focusing on sustainable and innovative growth. These partnerships bolster Abu Dhabi's commitment to increasing capacity and improving operational efficiency, ensuring its status as a premier gateway for the region.

Elena Sorlini said:“As the aviation sector evolves, utility resilience and sustainability are indispensable for long-term success. Partnering with TAQA Distribution allows us to bring private network operations up to public standards, ensuring flawless service delivery 24/7. Together, we are reinforcing Abu Dhabi's role as a destination of choice for trade, tourism, and economic diversification.”

This MoU is set to support several key pillars of the Emirates' growth strategy outlined within the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. The modernization and digitization of utility services - powered by AI-enabled predictive maintenance and cutting-edge customer relationship management - will further align the Emirate's airport infrastructure with global best practices.

TAQA Distribution is building a growing portfolio of strategic alliances, including a recent collaboration with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to roll out a digital utilities billing solution for Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands. Through its TQD+ platform, TAQA Distribution continues to offer bespoke utility services to support the infrastructure demands of Abu Dhabi's rapidly evolving communities.