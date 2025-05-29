FIBRA Prologis Enhances Financial Flexibility With Expanded Credit Facility And New Term Loan

MEXICO CITY, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV:FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, today announced the recast of its unsecured sustainable credit facility with improved terms and increased capacity and the execution of a new term loan that enhances its debt maturity profile.

The recast credit line has increased from US$400 million to US$500 million, with an accordion feature that allows for an expansion of up to US$1 billion, subject to lender approval. The facility has an initial maturity of May 29, 2028, with two optional one-year extensions. Pricing under the facility, which is variable based on the company's credit rating, is currently 125 basis points over the applicable benchmark rate. Additional terms include KPI-based pricing adjustments of ±2 basis points and an unused commitment fee of 25 basis points, which represents a 5 basis point improvement over the previous facility.

The company also secured a US$300 million term loan, with a one-year term extendable for up to two additional years. It carries the same 125 basis point spread and will be used to refinance existing short-term debt, enhancing the company's maturity profile.

"With this new financing structure, we reaffirm our commitment to prudent financial management by strengthening both our balance sheet and liquidity to support our long-term growth strategy," said Jorge Girault, CFO of FIBRA Prologis. "I'm truly grateful for the support of the financial institutions involved. We believe their continued trust reflects confidence in the strength and future of our business."

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of March 31, 2025, the company's portfolio comprised 507 Investment Properties, totaling 87.0 million square feet (8.1 million square meters). This includes 345 logistics and manufacturing facilities across 6 industrial core markets in Mexico, comprising 65.5 million square feet (6.1 million square meters) of Gross Leasing Area (GLA) and 162 buildings with 21.5 million square feet (1.9 million square meters) of non-strategic assets in other markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future - including statements relating to expectations on growth, value creation, our debt and financial positions, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, and expected distributions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, trade relations, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, (ix) risks related to global pandemics, and (x) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

