Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Launches The All-New BYD SEAL 7 DM-I Hybrid In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Featuring BYD's next-gen DM-i platform, the SEAL 7 sets a new standard for plug-in hybrid performance and sustainable driving in the UAE

Dubai, UAE – May 2025 – Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company (AFEM), a leading force in the UAE's transition to sustainable transportation, has officially launched the BYD SEAL 7 DM-i Plug-in Hybrid Sedan. As the flagship D-segment model in its category, the SEAL 7 DM-i sets a new benchmark for hybrid electric vehicles, offering a refined blend of premium design, extended range, and advanced technology tailored to the needs of the modern UAE driver. With growing demand for flexible electrified solutions, the launch of the SEAL 7 DM-i marks a significant milestone in AFEM's mission to accelerate clean mobility in the country. Positioned as the largest plug-in hybrid sedan in its segment, the vehicle features a length of 4,980 mm and a 2,900 mm wheelbase, offering superior interior space and a luxurious driving experience.

Powered by BYD's fourth-generation DM-i (Dual Mode – Intelligent) platform, the SEAL 7 DM-i combines a 17.6 kWh Blade Battery with intelligent hybrid power management. Drivers can expect up to 100 km of pure electric range and a total driving range of over 800 km (WLTP), with ultra-low fuel consumption. The system seamlessly integrates electric and hybrid power, delivering smooth and silent EV starts, regenerative braking, and advanced safety through BYD's proprietary D-Pilot driver assistance system.

The SEAL 7 DM-i also brings a new design language inspired by BYD's Ocean Series, featuring a sleek coupe fastback profile, panoramic sunroof, and distinctive dot-array taillights. Inside, the cabin has been crafted to rival traditional luxury sedans, with wrap-around ventilated leather seating, a high-definition 15.6” rotating infotainment screen, 13 airbags, and enhanced spaciousness that ensures both comfort and safety.

Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, commented on the launch:“Our journey is rooted in the belief that electric mobility is the future, and plug-in hybrid vehicles play a vital role in bridging that transition for UAE drivers. With the BYD SEAL 7 DM-i, we offer a solution that delivers full EV capability for everyday driving while retaining the flexibility of hybrid power for longer journeys.”

The launch of the SEAL 7 DM-i comes as Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility continues to expand its BYD showroom network across the UAE, with locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ain. AFEM has also developed a comprehensive ecosystem for new energy vehicles, including aftersales support, mobile services, customer financing, and nationwide EV charging infrastructure through its CHARGE2MOVE platform.

This latest model underscores Al-Futtaim's long-term commitment to leading the electrification of transport in the UAE, offering practical, premium, and sustainable solutions that meet the evolving expectations of today's drivers.