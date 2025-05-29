Meta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
MENLO PARK, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META ) board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on June 26, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2025.
About Meta
Meta is building the future of human connection, powered by artificial intelligence and immersive technologies. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward experiences that foster deeper connections and unlock new possibilities.
