Amyris And Ingredion Wind Down Realsweet Joint Venture

Amyris takes full ownership of Brazilian precision fermentation plant and Ingredion obtains exclusive access to fermented Reb M technology

EMERYVILLE, Calif. and WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc., a vertically integrated synthetic biology company and leading innovator in the field of industrial biotechnology, and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR ), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, today announced an agreement to wind down their RealSweet joint venture. As part of the agreement, Amyris will assume 100% ownership of the Precision Fermentation Plant in Barra Bonita, Brazil, and Ingredion will exclusively utilize Amyris' technology to manufacture and commercialize fermented Reb M, setting the foundation for commercial success and future collaboration between the companies.

About Amyris, Inc.

Amyris is a vertically integrated synthetic biology company that creates sustainable ingredients utilizing proprietary advanced precision fermentation technology and world-class platforms. Leveraging two decades of experience, Amyris collaborates with companies to co-create innovative ingredients at unprecedented speed and scale. This enables partners to deliver products with differentiated performance that meet sustainability and economic objectives. Its renewable and traceable ingredients are included in thousands of products from the world's top brands, reaching millions of consumers. For more information, please visit .

About Ingredion Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR ), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2024 annual net sales of approximately $7.4 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion for more information and the latest company news.

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED