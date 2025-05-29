Amyris Takes Full Ownership Of Brazilian Industrial Fermentation Plant And Invests In Completion Of Fourth Precision Fermentation Line

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc., a vertically integrated synthetic biology company and leading innovator in the field of industrial biotechnology, today announced that it has acquired Ingredion's 31% stake in the RealSweet Joint Venture to take full ownership of the industrial precision fermentation plant in Barra Bonita, Brazil. This follows an agreement with Ingredion to wind down their RealSweet joint venture, whereby Ingredion will gain exclusive access to Amyris' technology to manufacture and commercialize fermented Reb M, with Amyris earning royalties on Ingredion's future sales of fermented Reb M.

In line with the approval and funding of the company's 2030 strategic plan announced last November, Amyris is completing construction of the fourth independent precision fermentation line at the Barra Bonita plant. This line, which will be operational in early 2026, will further increase capacity and flexibility for producing specialty ingredients.

"Resuming full ownership and control of our state-of-the-art precision fermentation facility in Barra Bonita is an important milestone that will enable us to optimize our manufacturing portfolio to drive profitability and serve our customers most effectively," said Kathy Fortmann, Amyris' Chief Executive Officer. "We are also delighted to announce our additional investment in capacity at Barra Bonita, which will maximize flexibility of our plant and accelerate development and commercialization of innovative and sustainable products."

"With exclusive access to Amyris' fermented Reb M technology, we are excited about meeting the growing global demand for our comprehensive Stevia portfolio, what we call the 'perfectly sweet trifecta' of extracted, bioconverted and fermented Reb M," commented Jim Zallie, Ingredion's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"This trifecta enables us to provide nature-based, clean-label sugar-reduction solutions meeting the needs of all our customers. We look forward to continuing to grow the market for fermented RebM," added Nate Yates, Vice President and General Manager of Sugar Reduction and Fiber Fortification at Ingredion.

About Amyris, Inc.

Amyris is a vertically integrated synthetic biology company that creates sustainable ingredients utilizing proprietary advanced precision fermentation technology and world-class platforms. Leveraging two decades of experience, Amyris collaborates with companies to co-create innovative ingredients at unprecedented speed and scale. This enables partners to deliver products with differentiated performance that meet sustainability and economic objectives. Its renewable and traceable ingredients are included in thousands of products from the world's top brands, reaching millions of consumers. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED