Zscaler Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
|Date:
|Thursday, May 29, 2025
|Time:
|1:30 p.m. PT
|Webcast:
|Dial-in:
|To join by phone, register at the following link: ( After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a personal PIN that you will need to join the call.
Upcoming Conferences
Fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 investor conference participation schedule:
- Bank of America 2025 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco
Thursday, June 5, 2025
- FBN 28th Semi-Annual Virtual Technology Conference (Virtual)
Friday, June 6, 2025
- 2025 BMO Virtual Software Conference (Virtual)
Monday, June 9, 2025
Sessions which offer a webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Zscaler website at /
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and full year fiscal 2025. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to: macroeconomic influences and instability, geopolitical events, operations and financial results and the economy in general; risks related to the use of AI in our platform; our ability to identify and effectively implement the necessary changes to address execution challenges; risks associated with managing our rapid growth, including fluctuations from period to period; our limited experience with new products and subscriptions and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the discovery of software bugs; our ability to attract and retain new customers; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscription and support; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for network security products and subscription and support offerings and our ability to remain competitive; length of sales cycles; useful lives of our assets and other estimates; and general market, political, economic and business conditions.
Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025 filed on March 10, 2025 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024 filed on September 12, 2024, as well as future filings and reports by us, copies of which are available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding why we believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the“Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
About Zscaler
Zscaler (Nasdaq: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.
ZscalerTM and the other trademarks listed at are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.
Investor Relations Contacts
Ashwin Kesireddy
VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance
(415) 798-1475
...
Natalia Wodecki
Media Relations Contact
...
|ZSCALER, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|April 30,
|April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|678,034
|$
|553,201
|$
|1,953,889
|$
|1,574,903
|Cost of revenue (1) (2)
|155,978
|118,331
|445,938
|346,924
|Gross profit
|522,056
|434,870
|1,507,951
|1,227,979
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing (1) (2)
|314,605
|262,447
|928,564
|806,039
|Research and development (1) (2)
|169,765
|124,958
|494,879
|360,678
|General and administrative (1)
|63,097
|50,478
|180,726
|155,789
|Total operating expenses
|547,467
|437,883
|1,604,169
|1,322,506
|Loss from operations
|(25,411
|)
|(3,013
|)
|(96,218
|)
|(94,527
|)
|Interest income
|31,263
|27,570
|92,189
|81,897
|Interest expense (3)
|(1,966
|)
|(2,764
|)
|(7,448
|)
|(9,528
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|677
|(927
|)
|(4,911
|)
|(1,967
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|4,563
|20,866
|(16,388
|)
|(24,125
|)
|Provision for income taxes (4)
|8,688
|1,742
|7,512
|18,703
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(4,125
|)
|$
|19,124
|$
|(23,900
|)
|$
|(42,828
|)
|Net income (loss) per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.13
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.12
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share
|Basic
|154,909
|150,290
|153,699
|148,945
|Diluted
|154,909
|154,081
|153,699
|148,945
|(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes as follows:
|Cost of revenue
|$
|18,262
|$
|12,487
|$
|51,674
|$
|38,876
|Sales and marketing
|63,937
|45,490
|198,782
|170,013
|Research and development
|63,753
|46,346
|188,514
|131,509
|General and administrative
|21,857
|17,142
|65,769
|59,332
|Total
|$
|167,809
|$
|121,465
|$
|504,739
|$
|399,730
|(2) Includes amortization expense of acquired intangible assets as follows:
|Cost of revenue
|$
|3,830
|$
|2,962
|$
|11,320
|$
|8,396
|Sales and marketing
|425
|279
|1,275
|731
|Research and development
|-
|140
|145
|373
|Total
|$
|4,255
|$
|3,381
|$
|12,740
|$
|9,500
|(3) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs
|$
|984
|$
|979
|$
|2,947
|$
|2,934
|(4) Benefit from a release of valuation allowance (*)
|$
|247
|$
|-
|$
|17,435
|$
|-
|(*) Tax benefit attributable to the release of the valuation allowance on United Kingdom (U.K.) deferred tax assets.
|ZSCALER, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|April 30,
|July 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,990,890
|$
|1,423,080
|Short-term investments
|1,014,701
|986,574
|Accounts receivable, net
|615,787
|736,529
|Deferred contract acquisition costs
|165,752
|148,873
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|128,271
|101,561
|Total current assets
|3,915,401
|3,396,617
|Property and equipment, net
|498,896
|383,121
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|71,351
|89,758
|Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent
|298,133
|296,525
|Acquired intangible assets, net
|51,403
|63,835
|Goodwill
|417,730
|417,029
|Other noncurrent assets
|86,714
|58,083
|Total assets
|$
|5,339,628
|$
|4,704,968
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|54,609
|$
|23,309
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|84,666
|91,708
|Accrued compensation
|155,117
|160,810
|Deferred revenue
|1,677,895
|1,643,919
|Convertible senior notes
|1,148,881
|1,142,275
|Operating lease liabilities
|47,231
|50,866
|Total current liabilities
|3,168,399
|3,112,887
|Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|307,090
|251,055
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|32,703
|44,824
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|26,497
|22,100
|Total liabilities
|3,534,689
|3,430,866
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|156
|152
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,960,521
|2,426,819
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|16,242
|(4,789
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,171,980
|)
|(1,148,080
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,804,939
|1,274,102
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,339,628
|$
|4,704,968
|ZSCALER, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|April 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net loss
|$
|(23,900
|)
|$
|(42,828
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|74,101
|47,033
|Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets
|12,740
|9,500
|Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
|121,499
|94,711
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|2,947
|2,934
|Non-cash operating lease costs
|47,896
|34,913
|Stock-based compensation expense
|488,696
|382,806
|Accretion of investments purchased at a discount
|(13,862
|)
|(14,584
|)
|Unrealized (gains) losses on hedging transactions
|(862
|)
|1,574
|Deferred income taxes
|(17,841
|)
|(5,769
|)
|Other
|1,059
|1,717
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
|120,506
|78,406
|Deferred contract acquisition costs
|(139,986
|)
|(122,651
|)
|Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets
|(12,182
|)
|(23,452
|)
|Accounts payable
|28,947
|7,520
|Accrued expenses, other current and noncurrent liabilities
|(7,033
|)
|14,647
|Accrued compensation
|(5,693
|)
|12,816
|Deferred revenue
|90,011
|132,354
|Operating lease liabilities
|(45,194
|)
|(35,358
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|721,849
|576,289
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Purchases of property, equipment and other assets
|(104,206
|)
|(95,204
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software
|(62,871
|)
|(32,453
|)
|Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(834
|)
|(361,781
|)
|Purchase of strategic investments
|(786
|)
|(2,000
|)
|Purchases of short-term investments
|(886,636
|)
|(1,003,972
|)
|Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
|875,893
|839,253
|Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
|-
|47,165
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(179,440
|)
|(608,992
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options
|3,497
|11,287
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan
|22,344
|18,407
|Payment of deferred consideration related to business acquisitions
|(440
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|25,401
|29,694
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|567,810
|(3,009
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|1,423,080
|1,262,206
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|1,990,890
|$
|1,259,197
|ZSCALER, INC.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|April 30,
|April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|678,034
|$
|553,201
|$
|1,953,889
|$
|1,574,903
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|522,056
|$
|434,870
|$
|1,507,951
|$
|1,227,979
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
|18,262
|12,487
|51,674
|38,876
|Add: Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets
|3,830
|2,962
|11,320
|8,396
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|544,148
|$
|450,319
|$
|1,570,945
|$
|1,275,251
|GAAP gross margin
|77
|%
|79
|%
|77
|%
|78
|%
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|80
|%
|81
|%
|80
|%
|81
|%
|Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin
|GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(25,411
|)
|$
|(3,013
|)
|$
|(96,218
|)
|$
|(94,527
|)
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
|167,809
|121,465
|504,739
|399,730
|Add: Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets
|4,255
|3,381
|12,740
|9,500
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|$
|146,653
|$
|121,833
|$
|421,261
|$
|314,703
|GAAP operating margin
|(4
|)%
|(1
|)%
|(5
|)%
|(6
|)%
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|22
|%
|22
|%
|22
|%
|20
|%
|ZSCALER, INC.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|April 30,
|April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|(4,125
|)
|$
|19,124
|$
|(23,900
|)
|$
|(42,828
|)
|Add: GAAP provision for income taxes
|8,688
|1,742
|7,512
|18,703
|GAAP income (loss) before income taxes
|4,563
|20,866
|(16,388
|)
|(24,125
|)
|Add:
|Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
|167,809
|121,465
|504,739
|399,730
|Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets
|4,255
|3,381
|12,740
|9,500
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|984
|979
|2,947
|2,934
|Non-GAAP net income before income taxes
|177,611
|146,691
|504,038
|388,039
|Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (1)
|40,844
|33,739
|115,927
|89,249
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|136,767
|$
|112,952
|$
|388,111
|$
|298,790
|GAAP provision for income taxes
|$
|8,688
|$
|1,742
|$
|7,512
|$
|18,703
|Add: Income tax and other tax adjustments (2)
|32,156
|31,997
|108,415
|70,546
|Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (1)
|$
|40,844
|$
|33,739
|$
|115,927
|$
|89,249
|Non-GAAP effective tax rate (1)
|23
|%
|23
|%
|23
|%
|23
|%
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|136,767
|$
|112,952
|$
|388,111
|$
|298,790
|Add: Non-GAAP interest expense, net of tax related to the convertible senior notes
|276
|276
|828
|828
|Numerator used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
|$
|137,043
|$
|113,228
|$
|388,939
|$
|299,618
|GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.12
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
|1.03
|0.76
|3.10
|2.51
|Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets
|0.03
|0.02
|0.08
|0.06
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|Income tax and other tax adjustments (2)
|(0.20
|)
|(0.20
|)
|(0.67
|)
|(0.44
|)
|Non-GAAP interest expense, net of tax related to the convertible senior notes
|-
|-
|0.01
|0.01
|Adjustment to total fully diluted earnings per share (3)
|-
|-
|0.01
|0.01
|Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.71
|$
|2.39
|$
|1.88
|Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted
|154,909
|154,081
|153,699
|148,945
|Add: Outstanding potentially dilutive equity incentive awards
|2,812
|-
|3,113
|4,306
|Add: Convertible senior notes
|7,626
|7,626
|7,626
|7,626
|Less: Antidilutive impact of capped call transactions (4)
|(1,946
|)
|(2,050
|)
|(1,656
|)
|(1,539
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
|163,401
|159,657
|162,782
|159,338
___________
(1) Effective August 1, 2024, the beginning of our fiscal year ending July 31, 2025, we are using a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 23% for the purpose of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods in fiscal 2025 and beyond. Given the significant growth of our business and non-GAAP operating income, we believe this change is necessary to better reflect the performance of our business. We will continue to assess the appropriate non-GAAP tax rate on a regular basis, which could be subject to changes for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. Prior period amounts have been recast to reflect this change.
(2) Consists of income tax adjustments related to our long-term non-GAAP effective tax rate of 23%. In the three and nine months ended April 30, 2025, we recognized a tax benefit of $0.2 million and $17.4 million, respectively, attributable to the release of the valuation allowance on U.K. deferred tax assets.
(3) The sum of the fully diluted earnings per share impact of individual reconciling items may not total to fully diluted non-GAAP net income per share due to the weighted-average shares used in computing the GAAP net loss per share differs from the weighted-average shares used in computing the non-GAAP net income per share, and due to rounding of the individual reconciling items. The GAAP net loss per share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes potentially dilutive shares, which are included in calculating the non-GAAP net income per share.
(4) We exclude the in-the-money portion of the convertible senior notes for non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as they are covered by our capped call transactions. Our outstanding capped call transactions are antidilutive under GAAP but are expected to mitigate the dilutive effect of the convertible senior notes and therefore are included in the calculation of non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding. The capped calls have an antidilutive impact when the average stock price of our common stock in a given period is higher than their exercise price.
|ZSCALER, INC.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|April 30,
|April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Calculated Billings
|Revenue
|$
|678,034
|$
|553,201
|$
|1,953,889
|$
|1,574,903
|Add: Total deferred revenue, end of period
|1,984,985
|1,577,014
|1,984,985
|1,577,014
|Less: Total deferred revenue, beginning of period
|(1,878,505
|)
|(1,502,175
|)
|(1,894,974
|)
|(1,439,676
|)
|Calculated billings
|$
|784,514
|$
|628,040
|$
|2,043,900
|$
|1,712,241
|Free Cash Flow
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|211,081
|$
|173,414
|$
|721,849
|$
|576,289
|Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets
|(72,163
|)
|(35,651
|)
|(104,206
|)
|(95,204
|)
|Less: Capitalized internal-use software
|(19,455
|)
|(14,637
|)
|(62,871
|)
|(32,453
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|119,463
|$
|123,126
|$
|554,772
|$
|448,632
|Free Cash Flow Margin
|Net cash provided by operating activities, as a percentage of revenue
|31
|%
|31
|%
|37
|%
|37
|%
|Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets, as a percentage of revenue
|(10
|)%
|(6
|)%
|(6
|)%
|(6
|)%
|Less: Capitalized internal-use software, as a percentage of revenue
|(3
|)%
|(3
|)%
|(3
|)%
|(3
|)%
|Free cash flow margin
|18
|%
|22
|%
|28
|%
|28
|%
ZSCALER, INC.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, as it has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP has been included in this press release. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Expenses Excluded from Non-GAAP Measures
Stock-based compensation expense is excluded primarily because it is a non-cash expense that management believes is not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, which is a cash expense, are excluded because these are tied to the timing and size of the exercise or vesting of the underlying equity incentive awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets and amortization of debt issuance costs from the convertible senior notes are excluded because these are non-cash expenses and are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance.
Effective August 1, 2024, the beginning of our fiscal year ending July 31, 2025, we are using a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 23% for the purpose of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods. Given the significant growth of our business and non-GAAP operating income, we believe this change is necessary to better reflect the performance of our business. We will continue to assess the appropriate non-GAAP tax rate on a regular basis, which could be subject to changes for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. Prior period amounts have been recast to reflect this change.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin . We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We define non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.
Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin . We define non-GAAP income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We define non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue.
Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted . We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and the non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment. We define non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income plus the non-GAAP interest expense related to the convertible senior notes divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding, which includes the effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period and the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible senior notes.
Calculated Billings . We define calculated billings as revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in a period. Calculated billings in any particular period aims to reflect amounts invoiced for subscriptions to access our cloud platform, together with related support services for our new and existing customers. We typically invoice our customers annually in advance, and to a lesser extent quarterly in advance, monthly in advance or multi-year in advance.
Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin . We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software. We define free cash flow margin as free cash flow divided by revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our operations that, after the investments in property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software, can be used for strategic initiatives.
