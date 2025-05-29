Ambarella, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
|AMBARELLA, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|85,872
|$
|54,473
|Cost of revenue
|34,336
|21,313
|Gross profit
|51,536
|33,160
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|58,819
|54,137
|Selling, general and administrative
|18,575
|18,468
|Total operating expenses
|77,394
|72,605
|Loss from operations
|(25,858
|)
|(39,445
|)
|Other income, net
|2,175
|2,271
|Loss before income taxes
|(23,683
|)
|(37,174
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|645
|758
|Net loss
|$
|(24,328
|)
|$
|(37,932
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders:
|Basic
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|(0.93
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|(0.93
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share
|attributable to ordinary shareholders:
|Basic
|42,219,972
|40,774,991
|Diluted
|42,219,972
|40,774,991
The following tables present details of stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs included in each functional line item in the condensed consolidated statements of operations above:
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited, in thousands)
|Stock-based compensation:
|Cost of revenue
|$
|951
|$
|607
|Research and development
|17,585
|17,621
|Selling, general and administrative
|7,594
|7,808
|Total stock-based compensation
|$
|26,130
|$
|26,036
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited, in thousands)
|Acquisition-related costs:
|Cost of revenue
|$
|757
|$
|757
|Research and development
|-
|-
|Selling, general and administrative
|456
|520
|Total acquisition-related costs
|$
|1,213
|$
|1,277
The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 2.0% and 2.5%, or $1.7 million and $1.4 million, for the three months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The differences were due to the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related costs.
|AMBARELLA, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSSES) PER SHARE
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(24,328
|)
|$
|(37,932
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|26,130
|26,036
|Acquisition-related costs
|1,213
|1,277
|Income tax effect
|14
|152
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|3,029
|$
|(10,467
|)
|GAAP - diluted weighted average shares
|42,219,972
|40,774,991
|Non-GAAP - diluted weighted average shares
|42,451,235
|40,774,991
|GAAP - diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|(0.93
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|0.62
|0.64
|Acquisition-related costs
|0.03
|0.03
|Income tax effect
|-
|-
|Effect of Non-GAAP - diluted weighted average shares
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP - diluted net income (loss) per share
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.26
|)
|AMBARELLA, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(unaudited, in thousands)
|April 30,
|January 31,
|2025
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|141,285
|$
|144,622
|Marketable debt securities
|118,102
|105,643
|Accounts receivable, net
|30,235
|29,767
|Inventories
|39,289
|34,428
|Restricted cash
|441
|7
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,197
|6,084
|Total current assets
|335,549
|320,551
|Property and equipment, net
|10,248
|9,084
|Intangible assets, net
|44,895
|47,279
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|4,377
|5,188
|Goodwill
|303,625
|303,625
|Other non-current assets
|3,224
|3,241
|Total assets
|$
|701,918
|$
|688,968
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|35,290
|21,775
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|73,479
|80,781
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|2,335
|2,829
|Income taxes payable
|1,633
|1,383
|Deferred revenue, current
|12,114
|14,226
|Total current liabilities
|124,851
|120,994
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|2,056
|2,436
|Other long-term liabilities
|2,295
|4,126
|Total liabilities
|129,202
|127,556
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preference shares
|-
|-
|Ordinary shares
|19
|19
|Additional paid-in capital
|848,756
|813,683
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|326
|(233
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(276,385
|)
|(252,057
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|572,716
|561,412
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|701,918
|$
|688,968
Contact:
Louis Gerhardy
408.636.2310
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment