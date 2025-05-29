Atlas Renewable Energy Recognized For Excellence, Innovation, And Leadership In The Clean Energy Sector

- Carlos Barrera, co-founder and CEO of Atlas Renewable EnergyMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atlas Renewable Energy (“Atlas”), an international leader in renewable energy solutions, has received two awards from IJGlobal , a global provider of critical Infrastructure and energy data, news, and analysis, and three awards from The European , which celebrates achievement, innovation and excellence in the global business community through its annual awards program.IJGlobal received 1,500 entries, which were judged by independent industry experts on innovation, impact, and success. Atlas won IJGlobal's Energy Transition Deal of the Year, Latin America for BESS del Desierto, as well as IJGlobal Power & Transmission Deal of the Year, Latin America for its Draco Solar Complex in Brazil.The European honored Atlas as Renewable Energy and ESG Innovators of 2025 LATAM, acknowledging the company's overall contribution to innovation in renewable energy and sustainability within the region, and as Clean Energy Solutions Provider 2025 LATAM, recognizing a combination of Atlas' 2024 projects and the company's overall impact as providers of clean energy solutions across Latin America. The magazine also named Atlas Renewable Energy's Chief Executive Officer, Carlos Barrera, as Renewable Energy CEO of the year 2025 LATAM, citing his leadership and strategic vision for the industry's future.Located in Chile's Atacama Desert, BESS del Desierto is one of the largest battery energy storage systems (BESS) initiatives in Latin America, with an expected installed capacity of 200 megawatts and a storage capacity of 800 megawatt hours. The project will allow for the storage of solar energy and re-injection into the grid during high demand. IJGlobal noted that the transaction stood out for its robust financial structure and innovative financial engineering tailored to support large-scale renewable energy projects.Atlas is building the Draco Solar Complex in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais to serve multiple clients, including Sao Paulo-based telecom and data storage provider V.tal. The complex, which will generate about 1,150 GWh of clean energy annually, will power V.tal's facilities throughout Brazil and a future data center park owned by Tecto, the company's data center business unit. IJGlobal was impressed by Atlas' innovative approach to combining renewable energy generation with the growing demand from data centers.“We are honored to receive this recognition of our efforts to support our regional clients make the energy transition with clean, reliable, low-cost energy solutions. Atlas was an early adopter of battery energy storage technology in the region, and BESS del Desierto is the demonstration of our ability to execute innovation at scale to offer enhanced energy reliability for PV via storage,” said Barrera.“The Draco Solar Complex, on the other hand, shows how we can address market challenges by capitalizing on the growing intersection of renewable energy and digital infrastructure. Both projects are a window to the exciting potential for the future of the renewable industry.”ABOUT ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGYAtlas Renewable Energy is an international renewable energy generation company with an asset base of more than 8.4 GW, of which 2.5 GW are in advanced development stages ready to be contracted and about 3.6 GW are operational. Atlas has specialized in developing, financing, constructing, and operating renewable energy projects since early 2017. The company has an experienced team with a deep global power market and renewable energy expertise, and it has the longest track record in the renewable energy industry in Latin America.The company's strategy is focused on helping large companies make the energy transition to clean energy. Atlas Renewable Energy is widely recognized for its high standards in developing, constructing, and operating large-scale projects and its deep and long-standing track record in ESG and sustainable development.For more details, please visit:

