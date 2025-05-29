Reach And Teach Launches Free Music-Based Career Programs For High Schools, Now Enrolling For 20252026

Educational nonprofit Reach and Teach empowers students through live events, real-world skills, and creative career exploration

FLORENCE, AL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In high schools across the Southeastern United States, a powerful new kind of learning experience is striking a chord with students. Reach and Teach , a nonprofit education initiative rooted in music, media, and entertainment, is reshaping how young people discover careers and develop skills, and the organization is now accepting school enrollments for Fall 2025 and Spring 2026.

Founded in 2016, Reach and Teach has hosted more than 150 educational events, offering immersive, hands-on learning experiences to thousands of high school students across the region. The organization's unique approach, fusing traditional academics with real-world, industry-based engagement, has proven especially effective for students who are eager to learn but often disconnected from standard classroom instruction.

And the kicker? Every Reach and Teach program is completely free to participating schools.

Bringing Education to Life Through Music and Media

Reach and Teach programs are designed to ignite passion and build confidence through career-connected learning. The nonprofit's offerings focus on two primary experiences, each tailored to different levels of commitment and school readiness:

The Concert Tour Program

At the heart of Reach and Teach's impact is the Concert Tour, a 13-week experiential learning journey that empowers students to plan, promote, and run a live concert, right on their school campus.

Aligned with national academic standards and delivered through a structured curriculum, the Concert Tour blends:

-Event planning

-Music business fundamentals

-Marketing and promotion

-Audio, lighting, and production training

-Team leadership and collaboration

Each week builds on the last, culminating in a student-led live concert, often held during school hours and attended by peers, teachers, and community members. The events have not only boosted school morale and student pride, but also function as major fundraising tools: some schools have raised to $15,000 in a single event.

The ImaginEX Experience

For schools seeking a single-day format, Reach and Teach offers ImaginEX, a one-day immersive career expo that introduces students to exciting behind-the-scenes roles in the entertainment industry.

ImaginEX offers direct exposure to fields such as:

-Audio engineering

-Lighting design

-Film and television production

-Live event coordination

-Entertainment business and marketing

Hands-on booths, interactive workshops, and professional mentors make it an eye-opening day for students who may never have considered careers in creative industries.

Built to Serve Students of All Backgrounds

What sets Reach and Teach apart is its unwavering commitment to accessibility and equity. Every program is offered at no cost to schools or students. The nonprofit's goal is to eliminate common barriers to experiential learning, like funding, transportation, and exposure, and bring career discovery directly into classrooms, especially those in underserved or under-resourced communities.

The programs are also designed with educational alignment in mind. Each curriculum module integrates soft skills, leadership, entrepreneurship, and creative thinking skills that are increasingly important in today's job market.

And while the music industry is the hook, the lessons go far beyond the stage.

“Not every student will end up in entertainment,” Flener notes.“But every student will benefit from learning how to work on a team, solve problems creatively, and see a project through from concept to execution.”

Numbers That Tell a Story

Since launching, Reach and Teach has:

-Served thousands of students across multiple states

-Completed over 150 school-based concerts and expos

-Helped schools raise tens of thousands of dollars through student-led events

-Earned widespread recognition for its positive social and academic impact

Students who participate often describe the program as a turning point, a moment when they saw new options for their future. Teachers and administrators report improved classroom engagement, better attendance, and new leadership emerging among students who previously struggled with confidence or motivation.

Enrollment Open: Fall 2025 & Spring 2026

With momentum continuing to grow, Reach and Teach is officially opening up its next round of enrollments for high schools in the Southeastern U.S.

Schools that register for Fall 2025 or Spring 2026 programming will receive:

-Full curriculum and facilitation

-All technical setups for concerts or expos

-Professional production support

-Promotion and press materials

-Pre and post-event reporting

-Ongoing mentorship and student support

Due to demand, spots are limited and prioritized based on application timing, school readiness, and available sponsorships.

Seeking Strategic Partners

Reach and Teach is also actively inviting mission-aligned organizations to join its work as sponsors, collaborators, and supporters. The nonprofit is particularly interested in partnering with:

-Media and music companies

-AV and stage equipment providers

-Education foundations and grant-makers

-Nonprofits focused on youth empowerment

-Professionals from music, production, and creative industries

Partnerships can range from financial support to mentorship, equipment lending, or shared marketing efforts. Sponsors receive recognition on-site and across media campaigns, and have the opportunity to meaningfully connect with the high school demographic in a way that builds both brand and impact.

Real Voices, Real Results

While statistics paint part of the picture, the most powerful evidence of Reach and Teach's value comes from its students.

“Before this, I didn't know anything about live sound. Now I want to go into audio engineering as a career.”

- High School Senior, Georgia

“This was the first time I ever led something in school. I felt seen.”

- Student, Tennessee

“I realized there's a place for me in the business side of music, even if I'm not a performer.”

- Junior, Alabama

These testimonials echo a consistent theme: exposure leads to possibility. When students are given a chance to experience something real, their ambitions and their confidence expand.

A Track Record of Community Engagement

Reach and Teach events regularly garner local press coverage, with newspapers, radio stations, and online outlets showcasing the powerful stories behind each concert and expo. Administrators praise the organization's professionalism and student-centered approach, while families rally behind events that highlight student talent and initiative.

In addition to its educational mission, the nonprofit has become a trusted collaborator with schools, districts, and parent groups, helping to elevate student voice while creating meaningful, community-building events.

Designed for Today's Education Needs

Reach and Teach isn't just fun, it's strategic. The program supports key education goals, including:

-Career readiness

-Entrepreneurship

-Digital media literacy

-Team collaboration and communication

-Creative problem-solving

As schools look for ways to increase student engagement, especially post-pandemic, programs like Reach and Teach offer an effective, scalable solution that meets students where they are, with creativity, relevance, and purpose.

Ready to Scale, Rooted in Purpose

With over eight years of proven programming and an expanding team of educators and entertainment professionals, Reach and Teach is poised to scale its impact while staying true to its grassroots mission.

The organization's team is currently working on:

-New curriculum enhancements

-Expanded partnerships with entertainment companies

-Virtual and hybrid delivery options

-State and district-level collaboration

But at the core of it all is one simple belief: Every student deserves the chance to explore, create, and dream big.

About Reach and Teach Inc.

Reach and Teach Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to empowering high school students through immersive, music-driven educational experiences. Founded in 2016, the organization blends classroom standards with real-world training to help students discover careers in the entertainment industry, build confidence, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Reach and Teach currently offers two flagship programs, The Concert Tour and ImaginEX, which bring live events and career exploration directly to school campuses. All programming is provided 100% free of charge to schools, with a special focus on serving underserved communities across the Southeastern United States.

