Meta Steps Up Defense Engagement With Anduril Mixed Reality Deal: Retail's Yet To React
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Meta Platforms Inc.(META) and defense technology provider Anduril Industries have joined forces to develop advanced mixed reality tools designed to support U.S. military operations. </p> <p>The collaboration aims to enhance battlefield awareness and enable hands-free control of autonomous systems through immersive, AI-integrated hardware and software solutions.</p> <p>After years of advancing AI technologies and immersive interface development, both companies are now channeling private investment into this initiative, bypassing the need for government funding. </p> <p>Their shared objective is to deliver commercially adapted tools aimed at lowering military expenditures while increasing operational efficiency for troops in the field.</p> <p>This initiative centers on merging Meta's extended reality (XR) technologies with Anduril's exclusive Lattice platform, a real-time, AI-powered command and control system. </p> <p>Lattice gathers and analyzes information from countless sources to deliver a responsive, ground-level intelligence network for military personnel. </p> <p>The tailored augmented and virtual reality tools enable users to interact with the system, improving decision-making efficiency and situational clarity.</p> <p>This effort represents a notable move for Meta into defense-oriented technology. </p> <p>The project highlights a growing pattern of private AI companies playing a larger role in modernizing defense capabilities for the U.S. and its allies.</p> <p>After authorizing U.S. government agencies and defense contractors to utilize its AI models last November, Meta Platforms is expanding into the defense sector by hiring ex-Pentagon officials and adapting its AI and VR technologies for military use. </p> <p>By opening its Llama AI model to defense applications and targeting federal contracts, the tech giant is positioning itself to compete with firms like Google and OpenAI in the government tech space.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Meta remained in 'bearish' territory.</p> <img> META's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:30 p.m. ET on May 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits <p>Meta stock has gained over 10% year-to-date and over 35% in the last 12 months.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
