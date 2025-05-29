403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Paramount Global Reportedly Offers $15M To Settle Trump Lawsuit
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Paramount Global has reportedly offered President Donald Trump $15 million to settle a lawsuit against its subsidiary, CBS News, but the President's team is not budging on its demands.</p> <p>According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, President Trump's team wants more than $25 million and an apology from CBS News.</p> <p>The lawsuit concerns an interview of former Vice President Kamala Harris in the run-up to the elections on CBS News' '60 Minutes'–President Trump's team says that the interview was deceitfully edited to make her seem better.</p> <p>Trump's team sued CBS News for $10 billion in October, while CBS News denies that the interview was doctored or deceitful. The President's team bumped the damages it was seeking to $20 billion in an amended lawsuit filed in February.</p> <p>Trump's team also threatened to file another lawsuit against CBS News, alleging bias in its news coverage.</p> <p>The report added that Paramount expects to nominate three new directors to its board, while one existing director intends to step down. The media giant wants to have a full board in place in case its planned merger with Skydance falls through.</p> <p>This case has also angered some of CBS News' top executives, including CEO Wendy McMahon, who announced earlier this month that she's leaving the network.</p> <p>The report noted that there was ongoing tension between McMahon and Paramount over a potential apology to President Trump.</p> <p>Paramount Global stock is up nearly 15% year-to-date and 2.78% over the past 12 months.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment