The New York Times And Amazon Strike AI Content Deal: Retail's Yet To React

The New York Times Company (NYT) and Amazon Inc.(AMZN) have entered into a long-term licensing arrangement that will integrate journalism from the Times into a variety of Amazon services.

The deal expands on the two entities' current partnership, aiming to enrich the user experience for Amazon's global audience and extend the reach of The Times' journalism.

Through this arrangement, Amazon will receive licensed access to a range of editorial content from The New York Times, including well-known brands like NYT Cooking and The Athletic, for use within its artificial intelligence products.

The deal covers the integration of condensed news summaries and content snippets into Amazon services such as Alexa, as well as using the material to support the training of Amazon's in-house language models.

The move is part of a larger trend among tech giants seeking high-integrity, reliable content to power their AI systems.

Neither company disclosed financial details of the deal, but it marks a significant step in how media organizations are partnering with technology firms to adapt to AI-driven platforms.

For the Times, the licensing deal offers a new revenue stream while preserving its editorial integrity. For Amazon, it ensures access to trusted journalism, enhancing its AI capabilities.

For the first quarter (Q1), The New York Times' revenue grew 7.1% year-on-year (YoY) to $635.9 million, with Subscription revenue increasing 8.2% to $464.3 million.

Advertising revenue climbed 4.2% to $108.1 million, and Affiliate, licensing, and other income improved 3.7% to $63.6 million.

At the end of the reporting period, The New York Times had approximately 11.66 million subscribers across its print and digital offerings.

Of those, 11.06 million were digital-only customers. The number of digital-only subscribers grew by 1.15 million YoY.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the New York Times remained in the 'bearish' zone.

The New York Times stock has gained over 7% year-to-date and over 12% in the last 12 months.

