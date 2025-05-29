Immunovant Stock Rises On Narrower-Than-Expected Q1 Loss: Retail's Still On The Fence

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) traded 2% higher on Thursday morning after the company reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss.

The clinical-stage immunology company reported a net loss of $0.64 per share for the quarter compared to a loss of $0.52 for the corresponding quarter of 2024, and lower than an estimated loss of $0.72 per share, as per Finchat data.

The company's increased research and development expenses, as well as general and administrative expenses, weighed on its bottom line, with the net loss widening to $106.45 million.

Immunovant is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases.

Its candidate IMVT-1402 is being developed for the treatment of multiple illnesses, including Graves' disease (GD), difficult-to-treat Rheumatoid Arthritis (D2T RA), Myasthenia Gravis (MG), Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), and Sjögren's Disease (SjD).

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents totalling approximately $714 million, expected to provide runway till 2027.

Last month, Immunovant announced changes to its leadership as part of its parent company, Roivant, increasing operational involvement and strategic oversight of the company.

The company appointed Eric Venker as CEO, replacing Pete Salzmann, and Tiago Girao as CFO, replacing Renee Barnett.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IMVT stayed within the 'neutral' territory over the past 24 hours while message volume jumped from 'normal' to 'high' levels.

According to data from Koyfin, 12 of the 15 analysts covering Immunovant rate it a 'Buy' or higher, while three rate it a 'Hold'. The stock has an average price target of $45.15, representing an upside of over 200% from its current share price.

IMVT stock is down by about 43% this year and by about 51% over the past 12 months.

