Up To Dh2 Million Fine: UAE Announces New System To Regulate Media

The UAE Media Council has launched an integrated system to regulate, empower, and stimulate the growth of the media sector, it was announced at a press conference in Dubai on Thursday.

A new platform will soon be established to enable community monitoring of content as part of this comprehensive initiative.

This new framework, developed over the past two years to align with contemporary changes while carrying the nation's message, includes regulations for business operations, violations, exemptions for content creators and innovators, and other regulatory decisions.

Among the key provisions is allowing individuals to own media institutions and outlets under specific controls and conditions.

This marks the first media regulatory law issued in over 40 years. The system regulates media activities for individuals and various media institutions, establishing 20 new standards for media content circulated and published in the country.

These standards aim to preserve national identity and set conditions and controls for advertising to ensure all media entities comply with content guidelines.

The regulations prohibit misleading content, prevent confusion between content and advertising, require clear advertising messages, and ban unauthorised content in related sectors such as health advertisements.

Administrative penalties outlined in the law include warnings and financial fines reaching up to Dh1 million. These penalties can be doubled to Dh2 million in case of repeated violations.

Other penalties may also include cancellation of licenses, permits, and approvals issued to individuals, establishments, or media institutions.

The council announced an incentive system to support local content, including exemptions for creators, writers, and local productions in cinema and theatre. The system introduces specialised packages for publishing, cinema, and electronic games, and creates categories for small cinemas to support their business development.

The new regulatory framework aims to develop a modern legislative and investment media environment to keep pace with changes and transformations in the media sector, regulate media activities in the country in all their types and forms, and elevate media content while stimulating the production of local content that aligns with media content standards.