Mazda Production And Sales Results For April 2025
|CX-5:
|25,554 units
|(up 16.8% year on year)
|CX-90:
|6,548 units
|(down 27.2%)
|MAZDA3:
|6,487 units
|(down 14.6%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in April 2025 increased 0.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in April 2025]
|CX-50:
|11,807 units
|(up 8.3% year on year)
|CX-30:
|11,394 units
|(up 3.4%)
|MAZDA3:
|4,406 units
|(down 40.2%)
II. Domestic Sales
Mazda's domestic sales volume in April 2025 increased 5.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles's market share was 3.8% (up 0.2 points year on year) in the registered vehicle market and 1.9% in the micro-mini vehicle market (down 0.7 points), thus its total market share was 3.1% (down 0.1 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in April 2025]
|ROADSTER:
|1,916 units
|(up 124.1% year on year)
|MAZDA2:
|1,696 units
|(down 21.2%)
|CX-5:
|1,121 units
|(down 3.5%)
III. Exports
Mazda's export volume in April 2025 decreased 29.0% year on year due to decreased shipments to regions such as Europe and the North America.
[Exports of key models in April 2025]
|CX-5:
|22,621 units
|(down 13.9% year on year)
|CX-90:
|6,326 units
|(down 22.8%)
|MAZDA3:
|5,269 units
|(down 29.2%)
IV. Global Sales
Mazda's global sales volume in April 2025 increased 7.1% year on year due to increased sales in regions such as the USA.
[Global sales of key models in April 2025]
|CX-5:
|26,153 units
|(down 0.6% year on year)
|CX-30:
|17,095 units
|(down 6.7%)
|MAZDA3:
|12,874 units
|(down 0.3%)
* Overseas production figures are based on the number of Mazda-brand units that came off the production line (excluding CKD units)
* Global production figures represent the total sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.
* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
