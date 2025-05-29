(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mazda Production and Sales Results for April 2025 HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 29, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for April 2025 are summarized below. I. Production

1. Domestic Production Mazda's domestic production volume in April 2025 decreased 12.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles. [Domestic production of key models in April 2025]

CX-5: 25,554 units (up 16.8% year on year) CX-90: 6,548 units (down 27.2%) MAZDA3: 6,487 units (down 14.6%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in April 2025 increased 0.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in April 2025]

CX-50: 11,807 units (up 8.3% year on year) CX-30: 11,394 units (up 3.4%) MAZDA3: 4,406 units (down 40.2%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda's domestic sales volume in April 2025 increased 5.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles's market share was 3.8% (up 0.2 points year on year) in the registered vehicle market and 1.9% in the micro-mini vehicle market (down 0.7 points), thus its total market share was 3.1% (down 0.1 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in April 2025]

ROADSTER: 1,916 units (up 124.1% year on year) MAZDA2: 1,696 units (down 21.2%) CX-5: 1,121 units (down 3.5%)

III. Exports



Mazda's export volume in April 2025 decreased 29.0% year on year due to decreased shipments to regions such as Europe and the North America.

[Exports of key models in April 2025]

CX-5: 22,621 units (down 13.9% year on year) CX-90: 6,326 units (down 22.8%) MAZDA3: 5,269 units (down 29.2%)

IV. Global Sales



Mazda's global sales volume in April 2025 increased 7.1% year on year due to increased sales in regions such as the USA.

[Global sales of key models in April 2025]

CX-5: 26,153 units (down 0.6% year on year) CX-30: 17,095 units (down 6.7%) MAZDA3: 12,874 units (down 0.3%)

* Overseas production figures are based on the number of Mazda-brand units that came off the production line (excluding CKD units)

* Global production figures represent the total sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.

* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

