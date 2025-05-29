Government To Mandate Renewable Energy For All Manufacturing Units

MENAFN - KNN India)In a major step towards clean energy, the Indian government is preparing a policy that will mandate the use of only renewable energy sources for the manufacturing sector.

This move is in line with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. Countries around the world are increasingly shifting from coal-based energy to cleaner alternatives like solar, wind, and green hydrogen.

The Ministry of Power and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy have been directed to work on this policy. According to officials, necessary changes will be made to implement this plan effectively.

It is expected that the policy will be rolled out soon and will help reduce carbon emissions from factories and industries.

Currently, India has a total power generation capacity of 4.70 lakh megawatts. Out of this, 2.14 lakh megawatts come from renewable energy sources, while the rest is generated using conventional sources like coal and gas. Industrial power consumption accounts for 42 per cent of the country's total electricity usage.

By 2025, industrial electricity consumption is expected to rise to 2.35 lakh megawatts. To meet this future demand, around 1.10 lakh megawatts of power would need to come from renewable energy sources.

The policy aims to shift all new industrial power demand to green sources. This includes energy from solar, wind, biomass, and green hydrogen.

Officials also noted that this change will not only help reduce pollution but also attract more foreign investment in India's renewable energy sector.

With a target to increase the share of clean energy, the government is focusing on making India a leader in green manufacturing, which could also create new employment opportunities and boost sustainable growth.

