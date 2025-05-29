Global Robotics Market Size To Reach USD 178.63 Billion By 2030, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence.

Global Robotics Market

Global robotics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for automation across various sectors and the advent of Industry 4.0

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the recent Mordor Intelligence report, the global robotics industry is estimated to grow from USD 100.59 billion in 2025 to USD 178.63 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.17%. The robotics market is Segmented by Type (Industrial, Service), End-User (Industrial Robots (Automotive, F&B, and more), Service Robots), and Geography. This surge is driven by the increasing adoption of robotics across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and defense sectors. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead this growth, both as the fastest-growing and the largest market during the forecast period.Industrial Robotics: Enhancing Manufacturing EfficiencyIndustrial robots are becoming integral to manufacturing processes, performing tasks such as welding, assembly, and material handling with precision. The industrial robotics market is expected to grow from USD 48.30 billion in 2025 to USD 90.57 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.4%. This growth is fueled by advancements in collaborative robots and AI integration, enabling safer and more efficient operations.Explore more on the Industrial Robotics Market:Service Robotics: Expanding Applications Across SectorsService robots are increasingly utilized in sectors like healthcare, logistics, and agriculture. The service robotics market is projected to reach USD 71.91 billion in 2025 and grow to USD 175.46 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 19.53%. Factors contributing to this growth include technological advancements and the need for automation in various service industries.Full report available for the: Global Service Robotics MarketRobotic Sensors: Enhancing Robot CapabilitiesRobotic sensors play a crucial role in enabling robots to interact with their environment. The robotic sensors market is expected to grow from USD 0.73 billion in 2025 to USD 1.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.66%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for precision and safety in robotic operations across industries.Find more insights on the Robotic Sensors Market:Warehouse Robotics: Streamlining Logistics OperationsWarehouse robotics is transforming logistics by automating tasks such as sorting, packaging, and inventory management. The warehouse robotics market is projected to grow from USD 9.33 billion in 2025 to USD 21.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.7%. This growth is attributed to the rising e-commerce sector and the need for efficient warehouse operations.Know more insights on the: Global Warehouse Robotics MarketConclusionThe robotics market is experiencing significant growth across various segments, including industrial, service, sensors, and warehouse robotics. Advancements in technology and increasing demand for automation are key drivers of this expansion. As industries continue to seek efficiency and innovation, the robotics market is poised for continued growth through 2030.For global trends, see the full report -About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

