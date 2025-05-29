Russia Authorises Crypto Derivatives For Select Investors

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Russia's central bank has authorised financial institutions to offer crypto-linked derivatives and digital financial assets to qualified investors, marking a cautious shift in its approach to digital assets. These instruments must be non-deliverable, ensuring no direct transfer of cryptocurrencies to clients.

The Bank of Russia's decision allows financial institutions to provide derivative instruments, securities, and digital financial assets referencing cryptocurrency prices. However, these products are restricted to a specific class of investors and must not involve actual delivery of cryptocurrencies. The central bank continues to advise against direct investments in cryptocurrencies, citing associated risks.

Financial institutions are expected to adopt a conservative approach, fully covering these instruments with capital and setting individual exposure limits. The Bank of Russia plans to formalise regulations over the next year to better manage risks associated with cryptocurrency price volatility.

This regulatory shift aligns with broader efforts to integrate digital assets into Russia's legal framework. In April, the Finance Ministry and central bank initiated plans for a state-run crypto exchange, aiming to legitimise crypto and steer digital transactions into a controlled setting. The proposed platform, operating under Russia's experimental legal regime for financial innovation, would serve only“super-qualified” investors, excluding retail trading.

The move follows disruptions in March when the freezing of stablecoin wallets tied to Russian users exposed vulnerabilities associated with foreign-issued tokens. In response, officials have proposed developing a national stablecoin to enhance financial independence and ensure continued access to digital payments.

Russia's central bank has historically maintained a cautious stance on cryptocurrencies, emphasising the risks of direct investment. However, the current policy shift indicates a measured openness to integrating digital assets within a regulated framework, reflecting a nuanced approach to balancing innovation with financial stability.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

