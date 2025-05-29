A.I. Drone Operations Flourishing As Global Quantum Computing Market Expected To Reach $5.3 Billion By 2029 - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – May 29, 2025 – The global quantum computing market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. A report from MarketsAndMarkets projected that the global quantum computing market size will be valued at USD 5.3 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period through 2029. The report said:“Quantum computing is a growing technology that has the opportunity to make computing faster. These devices can perform valuable tasks but have a high rate of error. In short-term quantum computing, use cases will have a hybrid quantum operating model, a mix of traditional and quantum computers. In the short term, also known as the NISQ era, the revenue for quantum computing will be entirely generated from end-user industries and quantum computing research investments. Mid-term quantum computing is expected to witness many advantages over conventional computers. To achieve this stage, quantum algorithms with a high error correction ability are required. Long term quantum computing requires a high tolerance for error correction and scalability. At this stage, the value will be added by the quantum hardware, quantum software, and service providers. Systems segment to account for highest CAGR of the quantum computing market during the forecast period Quantum computer systems are designed to solve complex problems that traditional computers find difficult. Constant investments and development in quantum computing systems are driving the market during the forecast period. Quantum computing hardware launches are becoming increasingly common. The shipment of quantum computing systems is increasing daily. The cloud segment is projected to account for a larger share of the quantum computing industry than the on-premises segment from 2024 to 2029.” Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI).

MarketsAndMarkets concluded: The demand for the quantum computing market share is expected to have the largest share in the Asia Pacific region. Companies working in the area's quantum computing market and the government are spending money on research in quantum computing. The race to build powerful quantum computers is heating up with big money bets. The race to build powerful quantum computers is heating up with big money bets. Tech giant IBM is throwing down a cool USD 100 million to help universities in Japan and the US develop whopper machines with 10,000 qubits.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Developing Quantum Computing and AI Drone Fleets to Prevent Wildfires in the Western US – ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”) a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces its strategic initiative to utilize quantum computing and AI-powered drones to revolutionize wildfire detection, forecasting, and response in the US Western and Coastal states. This innovative solution is part of ZenaTech's expanding Clear Sky project, an initiative which aims to mitigate the increasing threat of billion-dollar weather events using high-precision environmental monitoring powered by AI drones, drone swarms and quantum-enhanced analytics.

“We want to harness next-generation drone technology for frontline defence against one of America's more dangerous natural threats” said Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of ZenaTech.“By integrating quantum computing with our AI drone systems, we can process massive volumes of atmospheric and terrain data to provide near real-time wildfire predictions and response strategies with unmatched speed and accuracy.”

The integration of quantum computing allows ZenaTech to process complex datasets far faster than traditional methods-turning raw drone telemetry into actionable intelligence for emergency response teams, forestry services, and environmental protection agencies.

Using the ZenaDrone 1000 drone and fleets of drones equipped with thermal sensors, multispectral imaging, and 360-degree LiDAR, autonomous flight missions over 300 square miles can be performed. These drone swarms gather environmental data which is then processed using quantum computing platforms to build predictive models that simulate wildfire spread based on terrain, vegetation density, humidity, and wind patterns.

ZenaTech's recently acquired Portland, Oregon-based land survey engineering company and now a Drone as a Service office, will be part of this initiative surveying large tracks of land for wildfires and fire management testing incorporating drone swarm technology in the Northwest in the Pacific Coast areas. The company will also utilize its Wyoming Native American partnership for testing fire mitigation, and autonomous monitoring of tribal lands. The Clear Sky project initial team will be expanded to 20 engineers dedicated to the company's R&D initiatives including wildfire modelling, geospatial optimization, and AI-augmented forecasting.

Quantum computing is an emergent field of cutting-edge computer science harnessing the unique qualities of quantum mechanics to solve problems beyond the ability of even the most powerful classical computers of today, to process massively complicated mathematical problems and data at orders of magnitude faster speeds. Quantum computers can analyse vast and complex drone data much faster and more accurately, improving weather predictions and enhancing the ability to forecast extreme events.

Last year, there were 58 separate billion-dollar weather disasters globally, the second highest on record, which includes 27 in the US caused by extreme weather including hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and severe storms- according to Gallagher Re's Natural Catastrophe and Climate Report . Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

In Additional ZENA News: ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Provides Quantum Computing Update on 'Clear Sky' Weather Forecasting Project?AI Drone Swarms to Combat Steep Rise in Billion Dollar Extreme Weather Events – ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”) provided an update on its“Clear Sky” project, an R&D initiative soon to be released in a beta application version, that uses multiple AI drones in a drone swarm, and quantum computing for weather forecasting. The goal is to better predict localized weather including extreme weather events for business and government users, saving lives and billions of dollars.

In the coming months, ZenaTech plans to expand its quantum computing project team to 20 by adding at least ten additional specialized engineers. This will accelerate the development and upcoming beta release of Clear Sky in addition to furthering other internal quantum computing projects currently underway.

“Last year, there were 58 separate billion-dollar weather disasters globally, the second highest on record, which includes 27 in the US. Through the Clear Sky project, we will use AI-powered drone swarms and quantum computing to better predict these disasters and fill the critical atmospheric observation gaps of traditional weather data collection and satellite methods,” said CEO of ZenaTech Shaun Passley, Ph.D.“Drones with sensors flying at high altitudes can collect data in real time enabling greater spatial and temporal resolution resulting in more precise, up-to-the-minute weather insights to better anticipate the onset of extreme weather like tornadoes.” Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) recently announced an update to its Professional Services portfolio, redefining its offerings to meet customers' needs across the data lifecycle and provide greater flexibility in how services are consumed. Quantum uniquely delivers comprehensive data lifecycle management spanning high-speed ingest to data protection to long-term archiving. As organizations increasingly depend on data to drive AI initiatives, fuel innovation, and streamline operations, customers require tailored, efficient, and scalable services that evolve with their infrastructure and business goals.

Structured around three core offerings-new subscription-based Value Packages, Deployment Services, and On-Demand Services-Quantum's Professional Services are built to meet customers where they are in their data journey. Whether accelerating a new deployment, optimizing a legacy environment, or planning for future growth, these services offer scalable, expert-led support that aligns with both immediate needs and long-term strategies.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) , a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, recently announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 and Recent Financial Highlights Were:

Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $1.5 million

Total operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $22.1 million

Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $21.6 million

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $42.6 million

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 includes $62.1 million of non-cash gains from the change in fair value of derivative warrant and earn-out liabilities

As of March 31, 2025 cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments totaled $209.1 million

As of April 30, 2025, following the previously announced closing of the share purchase by Quanta Computer, Inc., cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments totaled $237.7 million

“Rigetti is proud to be awarded important government-funded projects in the U.S. and U.K. to advance our technology, which demonstrates our continued leadership in superconducting quantum computing,” says Rigetti CEO Dr. Subodh Kulkarni.“We also are making great strides in developing innovative approaches to scaling to higher qubit count systems, which is possible due to our open and modular system architecture, in-house full-stack expertise, and world-class partners.”

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) recently announced the general availability of its Advantage2TM quantum computing system, a powerful and energy-efficient annealing quantum computer capable of solving computationally complex problems beyond the reach of classical computers. Featuring D-Wave's most advanced quantum processor to date, the Advantage2 system is commercial-grade, and built to address real-world use cases in areas such as optimization, materials simulation and artificial intelligence (AI).

“Today marks a significant milestone not just for D-Wave, but for the quantum computing industry as a whole, as we bring to market our sixth-generation quantum computer, a system so powerful that it can solve hard problems outside the reach of one of the world's largest exascale GPU-based classical supercomputers,” said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave.“It's an engineering marvel, with substantial technical advancements that highlight D-Wave's progress in scaling quantum technology to meet industry demands for growing computational processing power while maintaining energy efficiency.

Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) recently announced that it is now taking orders for enterprise AI systems with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs. Supermicro's broad portfolio of optimized servers enables AI and visual computing to be deployed in virtually any industry or environment. Supermicro's suite of over 20 systems with RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs will significantly enhance performance for enterprise AI factory workloads. This includes AI inference, AI development and model fine-tuning, generative AI, AI-driven graphics & rendering, video content and streaming, and game development.

Supermicro NVIDIA-Certified Systems with RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs will serve as building blocks for NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated designs, integrating with NVIDIA Spectrum-X networking, NVIDIA-Certified Storage, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to create full-stack solutions, accelerating the deployment of on-premises AI.

“Supermicro continues to lead the development of enterprise AI infrastructure, empowering the deployment of AI across industries at ever-greater scale,” said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro.“Supermicro's Data Center Building Block Solutions® is the ideal platform for collaboration with NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated designs based on the Blackwell architecture. Together, we will help enterprises ramp up AI adoption by building their own Enterprise AI Factories, accelerating AI inference, AI development, simulation, and graphics workloads for faster time-to-revenue.”

