Quantum Computing Technology Evolving As Larger Scale Of Applications & Uses Skyrockets - Financial News Media

Palm Beach, FL – May 29, 2025 – Recent industry article by MarketsAndMarkets reports that the cloud segment of Quantum AI Computing is projected to account for a larger share of the quantum computing industry than the on-premises segment through 2029. Cloud based quantum computing services provide access to quantum processors and other quantum computing resources. Over the past decade, the enterprises that carry out data processing within their facilities have shifted a significant portion of their IT load to specialized cloud services such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. A few enterprises are using the hybrid cloud that uses private computer resources belonging to enterprises and public cloud-based services. The quantum machine learning segment will have the highest CAGR in the quantum computing market during the forecast period. The market for machine learning technology is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Machine learning in quantum computing is used to optimize its operations by solving complex problems faster than traditional computers. The reports said that:“The enterprise quantum computing market is witnessing rapid growth as businesses across various industries recognize the transformative potential of quantum technologies. Quantum computing offers the ability to solve complex problems at speeds far beyond the capabilities of classical computers, making it highly attractive for sectors such as finance, healthcare, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and cybersecurity. Enterprises are particularly focused on leveraging quantum computing for optimization, simulation, data analysis, and cryptography. With the increasing availability of quantum-as-a-service platforms, more companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises, are gaining access to quantum computing capabilities without needing to invest heavily in infrastructure. As a result, the enterprise quantum computing market is expected to experience significant expansion, with projections indicating rapid adoption as the technology matures and becomes more commercially viable. The growing investment in research, development, and partnerships between tech giants and startups is further accelerating the pace of innovation in this market.” Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS).

MarketsAndMarkets continued:“The quantum technology market is experiencing significant advancements, particularly with respect to the development of quantum chips, which are central to the progress of quantum computing and other quantum-based applications. Quantum chips are the hardware that enable quantum computers to perform complex calculations by harnessing quantum bits (qubits), which can exist in multiple states simultaneously. These chips are crucial for increasing the computational power and efficiency of quantum systems. As demand for faster and more powerful quantum processors grows, companies are investing heavily in research and development to create more stable, scalable, and reliable quantum chips. Innovations in quantum chip fabrication, such as using superconducting qubits, trapped ions, or topological qubits, are driving the market forward.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Developing Quantum Computing and AI Drone Fleets to Prevent Wildfires in the Western US – ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”) a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces its strategic initiative to utilize quantum computing and AI-powered drones to revolutionize wildfire detection, forecasting, and response in the US Western and Coastal states. This innovative solution is part of ZenaTech's expanding Clear Sky project, an initiative which aims to mitigate the increasing threat of billion-dollar weather events using high-precision environmental monitoring powered by AI drones, drone swarms and quantum-enhanced analytics.

“We want to harness next-generation drone technology for frontline defence against one of America's more dangerous natural threats” said Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of ZenaTech.“By integrating quantum computing with our AI drone systems, we can process massive volumes of atmospheric and terrain data to provide near real-time wildfire predictions and response strategies with unmatched speed and accuracy.”

The integration of quantum computing allows ZenaTech to process complex datasets far faster than traditional methods-turning raw drone telemetry into actionable intelligence for emergency response teams, forestry services, and environmental protection agencies.

Using the ZenaDrone 1000 drone and fleets of drones equipped with thermal sensors, multispectral imaging, and 360-degree LiDAR, autonomous flight missions over 300 square miles can be performed. These drone swarms gather environmental data which is then processed using quantum computing platforms to build predictive models that simulate wildfire spread based on terrain, vegetation density, humidity, and wind patterns.

ZenaTech's recently acquired Portland, Oregon-based land survey engineering company and now a Drone as a Service office, will be part of this initiative surveying large tracks of land for wildfires and fire management testing incorporating drone swarm technology in the Northwest in the Pacific Coast areas. The company will also utilize its Wyoming Native American partnership for testing fire mitigation, and autonomous monitoring of tribal lands. The Clear Sky project initial team will be expanded to 20 engineers dedicated to the company's R&D initiatives including wildfire modelling, geospatial optimization, and AI-augmented forecasting.

Quantum computing is an emergent field of cutting-edge computer science harnessing the unique qualities of quantum mechanics to solve problems beyond the ability of even the most powerful classical computers of today, to process massively complicated mathematical problems and data at orders of magnitude faster speeds. Quantum computers can analyse vast and complex drone data much faster and more accurately, improving weather predictions and enhancing the ability to forecast extreme events.

Last year, there were 58 separate billion-dollar weather disasters globally, the second highest on record, which includes 27 in the US caused by extreme weather including hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and severe storms- according to Gallagher Re's Natural Catastrophe and Climate Report . Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

In Additional ZENA News: ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Provides Quantum Computing Update on 'Clear Sky' Weather Forecasting Project?AI Drone Swarms to Combat Steep Rise in Billion Dollar Extreme Weather Events – ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”) provided an update on its“Clear Sky” project, an R&D initiative soon to be released in a beta application version, that uses multiple AI drones in a drone swarm, and quantum computing for weather forecasting. The goal is to better predict localized weather including extreme weather events for business and government users, saving lives and billions of dollars.

In the coming months, ZenaTech plans to expand its quantum computing project team to 20 by adding at least ten additional specialized engineers. This will accelerate the development and upcoming beta release of Clear Sky in addition to furthering other internal quantum computing projects currently underway.

“Last year, there were 58 separate billion-dollar weather disasters globally, the second highest on record, which includes 27 in the US. Through the Clear Sky project, we will use AI-powered drone swarms and quantum computing to better predict these disasters and fill the critical atmospheric observation gaps of traditional weather data collection and satellite methods,” said CEO of ZenaTech Shaun Passley, Ph.D.“Drones with sensors flying at high altitudes can collect data in real time enabling greater spatial and temporal resolution resulting in more precise, up-to-the-minute weather insights to better anticipate the onset of extreme weather like tornadoes.” Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leading commercial quantum computing and networking company, recently announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI), a leading national science and technology research institute and supercomputing center. The memorandum marks a significant expansion of IonQ's long standing relationship with South Korea's government, academic and industry sectors, aligning efforts intended to accelerate the national development of quantum science and industry.

Under the terms of the MoU, IonQ and KISTI will collaborate in four key areas: advanced infrastructure access, education, talent and knowledge exchange as well as collaboration to expand market opportunities. The two organizations will work together with the intent to introduce quantum systems into KISTI and plan to integrate these systems with KISTI's high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) recently announced a partnership with ESAero to provide critical AS9100 manufacturing capacity for the Black Widow sUAS and its subsystems. The AS9100 standard ensures a manufacturer has a quality management system in place to meet the stringent requirements of the aerospace industry.

Teal Drones is a wholly owned subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings. The company's Black Widow drone is a small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) designed for short-range reconnaissance (SRR) missions. The system, which was down selected for the U.S. Army's SRR Program of Record contract, provides military operators with improved situational awareness, autonomous capabilities, and rugged performance in contested environments.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, recently released financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025.

Dr. Yuping Huang, Interim Chief Executive Officer of QCi, commented,“QCi delivered solid operational and financial progress in the first quarter, strengthening our balance sheet and advancing key strategic initiatives. We completed construction during the quarter of our Quantum Photonic Chip Foundry in Tempe, Arizona, a major milestone that positions us to meet growing demand for thin film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chips, underscored by the announcement of a fifth purchase during the period. We're encouraged by our early traction, which is the first step in what we believe is a significant, multi-year opportunity to serve the expanding markets in datacom, telecom, and quantum-enabled applications. In parallel, we continued to deepen engagement with both government and commercial partners, reinforcing the growing interest in our quantum and photonic machines and positioning QCi to capitalize on emerging opportunities ahead.”

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and sensors for military, public safety, and commercial use, recently said it is entering into a strategic alliance with Vyom Drones of India. Under this strategic alliance, AgEagle Aerial Systems intends to license Vyom Drones to manufacture and sell AgEagle eBee X drones to customers in India. AgEagle will also provide service and maintenance training to Vyom as part of the agreement.

“Working with Vyom Drones through this agreement helps unlock the potential of India's immense agricultural, civil, and commercial sectors in one of the world's largest and most dynamic markets,” said Bill Irby, AgEagle CEO.“With more than 345 million acres of arable land and a rapidly growing demand for precision agriculture, India represents a critical opportunity for AgEagle to deploy our advanced eBee drones and multispectral sensors, empowering farmers with a surveying capability that provides real-time, actionable insights. This collaboration aligns with our mission to deliver innovative, high-value UAS solutions that enhance productivity and sustainability, while supporting India's vision to become a global drone hub by 2030. Together with Vyom Drones, we aim to transform Indian agriculture by driving efficiency, reducing costs, and fostering sustainable growth and sound water management for farmers across the nation.”

