Arup Experts Share Trends Shaping The Future Of Rail At Asia Pacific Rail
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2025 - Rail leaders of global sustainable development consultancy Arup from across the Asia Pacific region shared their insights into the future of rail at Asia Pacific Rail 2025, ranging from the role of transit-oriented development in funding rail infrastructure, the use of the latest green and smart technology in transit systems, station transformation, and customer journey planning.
Arup experts gathered at Asia Pacific Rail 2025, exploring how to transform rail across the region.
Held in Bangkok on 28-29 May 2025, the major rail event in the region was attended by 4,000 people and brought together more than 160 speakers and 200 exhibitors.
As moderator of the keynote panel, TC Chew, Managing Director of APAC at Arup , discussed with leaders of key rail organisations in the region the crucial role of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) in making public-private partnerships (PPPs) financially viable and sustainable, the challenges in implementing TOD as well as opportunities for future regional collaboration.
"Governments are under increasing pressure to look for innovative ways to fund rail projects. TOD could be part of the answer. If planned and designed carefully, TOD can help address challenges such as a growing population and demand for housing and employment, while promoting efficient transport options needed for a long-term sustainable future," said TC.
James Musgrave, APAC Rail Business Leader at Arup, said, "From the Kowloon Station development in Hong Kong to the Sydney Metro Martin Place integrated station development in Australia, Arup provided strategic planning, design and engineering expertise to maximise the value of investment in transit infrastructure and the positive impact on the community it serves. When we create an impactful TOD, we don't just change how a city moves, we redefine how people live."
Three leaders from Arup also spoke at Asia Pacific 2025 on major topics in railway development:
Three leaders from Arup also spoke at Asia Pacific 2025 on major topics in railway development:
-
Alberto Battois, Malaysia Rail Business Leader, on 'Integrated mobility – what next?';
Carol Lau, Associate Director, on 'New forms of smart and green mass transit systems for medium capacity network - planning and design'; and
Aden Chua, Associate, on 'Digitalising station transformation'.
