Honor Enters Humanoid Robot Market With $10 Billion AI Investment Plan

Smartphone giant Honor to build humanoid robots

May 29, 2025 by Mai Tao

Well-known smartphone manufacturer Honor has announced its official entry into the burgeoning humanoid robot market, according to a report on Bloomberg .

This strategic move is a significant part of the company's ambitious $10 billion, five-year“Honor Alpha Plan” aimed at fostering a comprehensive AI-focused ecosystem.

The announcement signals Honor's intent to diversify beyond its core smartphone business and leverage its growing expertise in artificial intelligence.

The company has confirmed it will be developing its own humanoid robots and will also collaborate with existing robotics firms to accelerate its progress in this competitive field.

Early indications of Honor's capabilities in this domain were highlighted by a recent collaboration with Chinese robotics start-up Unitree.

Utilizing Honor's proprietary AI algorithms, a Unitree robot reportedly achieved a running speed of 4 meters per second, setting a new record for humanoid robot locomotion.

This foray into robotics is underpinned by Honor's substantial investment in AI research and development. The company has already established dedicated“embodied AI labs” to spearhead innovation in robotic technologies.

These labs are reportedly focusing on various aspects of robotics, including powertrain technology, bionic body research, and interactive security.

While specific applications for Honor's humanoid robots are yet to be detailed, the move aligns with a broader industry trend of tech companies exploring the potential of robotics in industrial automation, smart device ecosystems, and potentially consumer applications.

The humanoid robot market, though still in its nascent stages, is attracting significant investment globally, with companies like Xiaomi also making inroads.

Honor CEO James Li Jian, who introduced the“Honor Alpha Plan” earlier this year, has emphasized the company's commitment to creating an AI-driven future.

While specific timelines for Honor's humanoid robot releases have not yet been disclosed, this week's announcements confirm the company's serious intent to become a player in the robotics sector.

Former CEO George Zhao had previously articulated Honor's vision for human-centric AI that prioritizes security and seamless integration into daily life, a philosophy likely to extend to its robotics endeavors.

Honor's entry into the humanoid robot market is a clear indication of its ambition to be at the forefront of the next wave of technological innovation, moving beyond handheld devices to explore the potential of intelligent, mobile, and interactive machines.

The company's significant financial commitment and early technological demonstrations suggest a determined push into this transformative field.