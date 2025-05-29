Omron Opens First Advanced Manufacturing Proof Of Concept Centre In Oceania

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Omron opens new advanced manufacturing proof of concept centre in Sydney

May 29, 2025 by Mai Tao

Omron , a specialist in industrial automation and robotics, has launched its state-of-the-art Proof of Concept (PoC) Centre at the Engineering Innovation Hub in Parramatta, co-located with Western Sydney University.

As the first PoC of Omron in Oceania, it is designed to empower manufacturers across Australia and New Zealand by de-risking innovation, advancing sovereign manufacturing capabilities, and developing future-ready talent.

The facility is expected to attract up to 20,000 visitors and is estimated to add $150 million to the local economy in the next five years.

More than just an enabler of world-class technologies – such as automation, robotics, AI, machine vision, IoT, safety solutions, and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) – the Omron Centre offers a complete engineering service experience for Oceania customers.

This includes feasibility studies, PoC trials, engineering projects, training and seminars, co-credentialed upskilling programs, joint R&D initiatives, and innovation support.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, Omron operates in more than 130 countries and regions worldwide. Omron has been serving customers across Australia and New Zealand since more than three decades (1987), with a strong and continuous local presence.

The new PoC Centre will join Omron's global network of 45 Automation Centres and Proof-of-Concept (PoC) Labs, supported by thousands of application engineers and strategically located across Australia, New Zealand, Japan, America, Europe, and Asia Pacific to meet the evolving engineering and service needs of customers worldwide.

“At Omron, our mission is to improve lives and contribute to a better society,” said Henry Zhou, Managing Director of Omron Automation and Robotics Oceania.

“The centre will accelerate onshoring our world-class expertise – strengthened by local commitment and trusted partner networks and will further empower businesses and people to operate more efficiently, innovate faster, and achieve new heights.”

The grand opening ceremony was attended by leaders from customers, industry, government, academia, and diplomatic circles.

Western Sydney University Chancellor and Chair of Bradfield Development Authority, Professor Jennifer Westacott AO, called the Centre“a game changer” for industry and students.

Westacott said:“Our collaboration with Omron gives businesses direct access to job-ready STEM talent – equipped with practical skills, joint R&D programs and real-world experience to contribute from day one.

“Western Sydney University is continuing to lead the way in helping transform Western Sydney into a powerhouse of opportunity through valued partnerships like this, which deliver high-skilled jobs and new industries.”

“Through its impactful services, the PoC Centre supports Future Made in Australia Policy,” said Osamu Yamanaka, Consul-General of Japan in Sydney.

“It also elevates the strategic partnership between Australia and Japan, unlocking new possibilities across technology, education, and business.”