Comau Develops Advanced Automation For Li Auto's Electric Vehicle Factory

May 29, 2025 by Mai Tao

Industrial robotics specialist Comau has designed and developed what it describes as a“cutting-edge automation technology” for Li Auto's next-generation range extender line, allowing the Chinese electric vehicle maker to reach an annual production capacity of up to 400,000 units.

(A range extender for an electric vehicle is a secondary power source, typically a small internal combustion engine, that acts as a generator to charge the EV's main battery when it's running low.)

The full-value-chain solution, which includes concept design, system simulation, assembly, and commissioning, highlights Comau's ability to support the dynamic demands of the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) market with innovative, high-performance manufacturing systems and enabling technologies.

The integrated automation solution, which covers the interior assembly line, exterior assembly line, cylinder head line, and piston-connecting rod line, has significantly enhanced reliability, operational efficiency and flexibility.

Featuring a combination of 45 automatic and semi-automatic machines, in addition to 15 collaborative robots, the innovative solution has been designed to ensure rapid adaptability for future range extender models.

A key advantage of Comau's solution is its patented SmartCell technology. By incorporating machining center-style rapid tool-change features, the system achieved high-precision valve collet pressing across a wide range of cylinder head variants, with a production pass rate exceeding 99 percent.

To improve process stability and reduce manual errors, Comau also deployed collaborative robots with vision systems for tasks like spark plug and connecting rod cap installation. This enhanced precision and consistency while helping to lower operational costs.

Likewise, a six-axis robotic solution replaced the traditional crankshaft assembly method, increasing flexibility, accuracy, and setup efficiency – all of which have proven essential in managing product variation and accelerating ramp-up.

Ju Yubo, director of range extender process development at Li Auto, says:“Li Auto's ambitions in electric vehicles require trusted partners like Comau, whose commitment to advanced automation and cutting-edge technology aligns with our vision for sustainable innovation.

“This strategic collaboration will drive new efficiencies and enhance manufacturing quality, supporting the development of competitive models that meet the discerning expectations of EV consumers.”

Jeff Yuan, Comau APAC leader, says:“The close collaboration with Li Auto underscores Comau's commitment to delivering highly flexible, scalable, and efficient automation solutions that enable our customers to meet their evolving needs long into the future.

“Leveraging our ability to integrate robotics, patented technologies, and advanced digital tools to ensure superior performance and precision has allowed us to achieve a high level of automation and flexibility that can be easily scaled as market needs change.”