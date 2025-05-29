Conceivable Life Sciences Targets $35B+ IVF Market With AI-Powered Robotic Labs And Aims For 70% Cost Reduction

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Robotic IVF: Conceivable Life Sciences targets $35 billion market with automated labs

May 29, 2025 by Mai Tao

The global in-vitro fertilization (IVF) market, valued at over $26.5 billion in 2023 and projected by some analysts to exceed $35 billion by 2030, is at the point of a technological revolution.

New York-based Conceivable Life Sciences is positioning itself at the vanguard of this transformation, developing what it claims is the world's first end-to-end automated, AI-powered IVF laboratory.

This innovation promises to not only disrupt existing methodologies but also significantly expand market reach by tackling critical barriers of cost, accessibility, and scalability.

The current IVF landscape, despite its advanced medical science, relies heavily on manual,“artisanal” lab processes, as described by Conceivable.

These intricate procedures, often involving over 200 steps, are not only labor-intensive but also contribute to the high cost of treatment – averaging around £7,500 in the UK and $15,000-$20,000+ per cycle in the US.

Consequently, as Conceivable's investor, Artis Ventures , points out, an estimated“80 percent of infertile couples go untreated, unable to access IVF because of high cost, proximity to care, or both”.

This vast, underserved segment represents a significant growth opportunity for disruptive technologies.

Conceivable aims to unlock this potential by“synthesizing AI and robotics to automate the more than 200 intricate steps required to create embryos”.

Their system is designed to perform delicate procedures like intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) with robotic precision, and has even demonstrated the world's first fully automated ICSI performed remotely – with an embryologist in New York controlling the process for reproductive cells located 3,000 miles away.

This capability, showcased at the 2024 European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) conference, highlights the sophistication of their robotics, advanced optics, machine vision, and AI integration.

The company reports that even in early testing, its clinical outcomes“rival the best IVF labs in the world”, citing 22 pregnancies achieved upon the first embryo transfer in a prior Institutional Review Board (IRB) study.

A commercial pilot, including a 100-patient IRB study, is currently under way in Mexico City, with a US launch targeted for early 2026.

The investment proposition: Scaling for an untapped market

This technological prowess has attracted significant investor attention. Conceivable Life Sciences has raised over $39 million to date, including an $18 million Series A financing round led by Artis Ventures.

Stuart Peterson, founder and managing partner at Artis Ventures, said:“Conceivable's approach to IVF... will transform the field worldwide, catalyzing a new era of quality, scale, accessibility, and follow-on innovation.”

The core of the investment thesis lies in dramatically improved efficiency and scalability. By automating labor-intensive tasks, Conceivable aims to substantially reduce operational costs.

Future Positive Capital, an investor, indicates the company's goal is to“reduce the price of IVF by 70 percent”.

Taking a conservative US average cost of $15,000 per cycle, a 70 percent reduction would bring the price down to approximately $4,500, making treatment accessible to millions more. This isn't just about cost savings; it's about market creation.

Aike Ho, a partner at ACME Capital, another investor, reinforces this:“Our mission at Conceivable is to make IVF affordable to everyone who needs it... Conceivable's innovation will radically increase accessibility to IVF and achieve better clinical outcomes for patients.”

The company also suggests its model will enable OB/GYN partners to offer IVF services without the substantial capital expenditure of setting up traditional labs.

The evolving lab: Human expertise meets robotic efficiency

The advent of such comprehensive automation naturally raises questions about the role of highly skilled embryologists.

However, rather than outright replacement, the technology is poised to address existing constraints, such as the current shortage of embryologists (with an estimated 400 openings in the US in 2022).

Automation can handle the repetitive, high-volume tasks, allowing embryologists to transition to roles involving oversight of multiple automated systems, quality assurance, interpretation of AI-driven data analytics, managing complex cases, and focusing on research and development.

This shift could significantly increase the number of cycles an embryologist can effectively manage, enhancing lab throughput and alleviating workforce bottlenecks that currently cap growth in the industry.

The demand for engineers and scientists skilled at the intersection of biology, robotics, and AI is also likely to increase.

The AI edge and competitive horizon

Conceivable emphasizes its“AI-powered reinvention” of the lab. While full details of the AI's role are proprietary, its application in machine vision, precision robotic control, and process optimization is key.

As this technology matures, further AI development could lead to more personalized treatment protocols and enhanced predictive analytics for embryo viability, further solidifying the system's value proposition.

While other companies are developing AI tools for specific IVF tasks like embryo selection, Conceivable's claim to an“end-to-end automated IVF lab” positions it as a potentially transformative force, aiming to redefine the operational standards for fertility clinics globally.

The journey from manual artistry to automated precision in the IVF lab is well under way. For engineers, investors, and the broader healthcare market, Conceivable Life Sciences represents a compelling example of how robotics and AI can not only optimize complex processes but also democratize access to life-changing medical treatments, unlocking significant market potential in the process.