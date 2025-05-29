Investornewsbreaks Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) And The New York Times Co. (NYSE: NYT) Forge AI Content Licensing Agreement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and The New York Times Co. (NYSE: NYT) have entered into a multi-year licensing agreement, marking the Times' first venture into generative AI partnerships. Under this deal, Amazon will gain access to a range of NYT content-including articles from The New York Times, NYT Cooking, and The Athletic-for use in its AI products such as Alexa. The agreement permits Amazon to display summaries and excerpts of NYT content and utilize it to train its proprietary AI models. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This collaboration comes amid a broader industry trend of media organizations licensing content to AI developers, following legal disputes over unauthorized data usage.

As of May 29, 2025, Amazon's stock is trading at $206.60, reflecting an increase of $1.88 (0.92%) from the previous close. The New York Times Co.'s stock is trading at $55.98, up $0.54 (0.97%) from the previous close.

About Amazon Inc.

Amazon Inc. is a global technology company engaged in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon offers a wide range of products and services, including its flagship online marketplace, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and AI-driven devices like Alexa. The company is committed to customer-centric innovation and sustainability initiatives across its global operations.

About The New York Times Co.

The New York Times Co. is a leading global news organization known for its independent journalism and comprehensive coverage of current events. Founded in 1851 and headquartered in New York City, the company publishes The New York Times newspaper and operates digital platforms including NYT Cooking and The Athletic. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the company has received numerous accolades, including multiple Pulitzer Prizes.

