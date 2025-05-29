Investornewsbreaks Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) And The New York Times Co. (NYSE: NYT) Forge AI Content Licensing Agreement
As of May 29, 2025, Amazon's stock is trading at $206.60, reflecting an increase of $1.88 (0.92%) from the previous close. The New York Times Co.'s stock is trading at $55.98, up $0.54 (0.97%) from the previous close.
About Amazon Inc.
Amazon Inc. is a global technology company engaged in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon offers a wide range of products and services, including its flagship online marketplace, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and AI-driven devices like Alexa. The company is committed to customer-centric innovation and sustainability initiatives across its global operations.
About The New York Times Co.
The New York Times Co. is a leading global news organization known for its independent journalism and comprehensive coverage of current events. Founded in 1851 and headquartered in New York City, the company publishes The New York Times newspaper and operates digital platforms including NYT Cooking and The Athletic. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the company has received numerous accolades, including multiple Pulitzer Prizes.
