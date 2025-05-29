Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Next Steps On Building An America First State Department


Over the past quarter century, the domestic operations of the State Department have grown exponentially, resulting in more bureaucracy, higher costs, and fewer results for the American people. Since my first day as Secretary, I have said that this Department must move at the speed of relevancy and, in April announced a broad reorganization of the Department to better achieve that goal. Today, we took the next step in that process by notifying Congress of how we plan to do that.

The plan submitted to Congress was the result of thoughtful and deliberative work by senior Department leadership. We have taken into account feedback from lawmakers, bureaus, and long-serving employees. The reorganization plan will result in a more agile Department, better equipped to promote America’s interests and keep Americans safe across the world.

Click here to view the new organizational chart for the U.S. State Department.

