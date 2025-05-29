Minority-Serving Institutions Urged To Help Lead CHARGE For A Cleaner Future

New initiative empowers schools to slash energy costs, spark economic growth, and create jobs

HOUSTON, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clean Energy Fund of Texas (CEFTX) invites institutions of higher education, particularly Minority-Serving Institutions, to apply for funding to lead clean energy initiatives across 18 states and Washington, D.C.

Community-centric campuses such as Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic serving institutions (HSIs), and tribal colleges and universities (TCUs) are encouraged to join CHARGE (Communities Helping America Renew and Grow the Economy), a $156 million initiative for community solar and battery storage projects in EPA Regions 3, 4, and 6.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to empower communities like those served by Minority-Serving Institutions, through solar energy infrastructure investment," said Teresa Morales, CHARGE Program Director. "As an integral part of the community, colleges are uniquely positioned to lead the way in solar energy infrastructure investment – lowering energy costs, creating good-paying jobs, and equipping students to become the next generation of clean energy leaders."

Awardees will lead community solar projects with local organizations, which are expected to generate up to $77 million in savings on household utility bills. Internally, institutions will develop hands-on training programs to create a pipeline of new talent for the clean energy economy.

Program Highlights:



40 community solar projects generating 95 MW of power and 48 MWh of storage.

8,870 households expected to save 25% on energy bills, generating $77M in total household savings

1,900 jobs and $137 million in community wealth generated through shared ownership 3.14 million metric tons of CO2 emissions avoided, equivalent to removing about 700,000 cars from the road for a year.

Higher education institutions in the following states and territories are eligible to apply: Alabama, Arkansas, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

To learn more and express interest in funding, visit .

About Clean Energy Fund of Texas

The Clean Energy Fund of Texas (CEFTX) invests in the next-generation clean energy economy. CEFTX offers low-cost financing for home, office, and community energy solutions, enabling all Americans to participate in the energy movement. By supporting communities and industry partners, CEFTX helps catalyze the transition to a next-gen energy economy that will lower energy costs, create quality jobs, and stimulate economic development in historically under-resourced communities. Visit , and follow @cleanfundtx on X , Instagram , and LinkedI to learn more.

