Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America

2025-05-29 01:16:18
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Reliable, on-shore liquidity in Latin America has historically been fragmented and expensive," said Kevin Lehtiniitty, CEO of Borderless . "Plugging Koywe's regulated rails into our network immediately strengthens payout corridors across South America and Mexico, delivering faster settlement and better pricing for our customers.""At Koywe we're driven by the vision of frictionless value transfer for every business in the Americas," added Ignacio Detmer, Co-Founder & CEO of Koywe . "Joining Borderless's global stablecoin network extends that vision beyond our domestic markets, giving enterprises a single access point to high-quality liquidity in LATAM."

This partnership is another step toward Borderless's mission of unifying the world's premier stablecoin venues under one cohesive network. By connecting diverse liquidity providers into a single API, we're making cross-border payments faster, simpler, and more cost-effective.

About Borderless

Borderless is a leading global payments infrastructure company designed to facilitate transactions using internet-native money, including stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs). Covering more than 50 countries and 23 currencies, Borderless's mission is to empower builders to create efficient money movement, deliver stable currencies to emerging markets, and drive the transition to on-chain banking. Borderless is backed by Amity Ventures alongside executives from companies such as Fireblocks, Socure, and Talos. To learn more, users can visit .

About Koywe

Koywe is a YC-backed crypto infrastructure company offering compliant on-and off-ramp APIs throughout Latin America. With seamless integrations into local payment systems in Chile, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and Colombia, Koywe enables businesses to buy and sell stablecoins, settle in local currency within minutes, and embed USD wallets, remittances, and FX products. Founded in 2022, the company is backed by Y Combinator and leading regional fintech investors. To learn more, users can visit .

