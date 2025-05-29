Motive Medical Intelligence Appoints Jay Sultan As Executive Vice President Of Product Strategy And Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A widely respected expert at the intersection of healthcare technology, policy, and clinical operations, Sultan will lead the strategy and execution of Motive's product portfolio including its flagship product, Practicing Wisely . Sultan will focus on aligning solutions with the evolving needs of payers, physicians, and health systems.

"Jay is one of the most forward-thinking healthcare leaders today and we are thrilled for him to join the Motive team," said Jeanne Cohen, CEO and Founder of Motive Medical Intelligence. "His unique ability to connect the dots between policy, technology, and real-world healthcare operations makes him the ideal leader for our Practicing Wisely solution as it continues to add scale and reach in the industry."

Sultan most recently served as Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Tegria, where he launched new services, including AI-powered secure chat and modern data platforms. Before that, he was Vice President of Healthcare Strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, where he led strategic growth initiatives.

He has also held senior leadership roles at Cognizant, Edifecs, and The TriZetto Group, where he drove the development and commercialization of leading-edge healthcare technologies. In addition to his executive roles, Sultan has served as a trusted advisor to payers, health systems, private equity firms, and emerging healthcare IT companies.

"I'm thrilled to join Motive at such a pivotal moment," said Sultan. "This team has created a performance analytics solution like no other in the industry. The methodology, technology, and rigor around Practicing Wisely are reshaping how physician-level performance and improvement data is captured and used to achieve real change in healthcare. I look forward to joining Motive as it accelerates meaningful and impactful change across the U.S. healthcare ecosystem."

Sultan holds a Master of Arts in Social Sciences from the University of Chicago, with a focus on international economics and international law. He is a frequent industry speaker and published author, and he holds multiple patents in healthcare technology.

About Motive Medical Intelligence

Motive is redefining healthcare performance analytics with an emphasis on transparency, physician trust, and real-world actionability. With nearly 30 years of experience and no direct competitors matching its scope or precision, Motive is the partner of choice for organizations committed to eliminating low-value care and thriving in value-based care models. Through its proprietary Practicing Wisely solution, Motive is helping the industry eliminate the $390 billion in annual waste in the U.S. health system, advancing the transition to high-value, patient-centered care, and achieving the quadruple aim. Learn more here .

Media: Mardi Larson, Amendola for Motive Medical Intelligence, [email protected]

SOURCE Motive Medical Intelligence