ROKFORM Launches G-ROK PRO: Premium Bluetooth Golf Speaker Built For Powerful Sound, All-Day Battery Life, And Rugged Reliability

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed to raise the bar, the G-ROK PRO features an enhanced magnetic mounting system with 10 rare earth magnets and over 45 pounds of pull force, 30% stronger than the original G-ROK. It stays locked in place on golf carts, even through rough rides, sharp turns, and rugged conditions. Rated IPX7 waterproof and dustproof, it's designed to handle rain, mud, sand, and other elements on the course.

With 30 watts of immersive sound, the G-ROK PRO delivers crisp highs, deep bass, and rich mid-tones via a high-performance setup that includes a 20-watt subwoofer, dual passive radiators, and a 10-watt tweeter. Whether you're teeing off or driving to the next hole, the sound experience is consistently loud and clear.

Golfers can enjoy up to 24 hours of continuous play due to the massive 7500mAh battery - enough for five full rounds at typical golf course volume. Plus, the G-ROK PRO doubles as a power bank, for emergency phone charging on the course.

The G-ROK PRO supports Bluetooth V5.2 and LE Audio, allowing users to pair up to 100 speakers for an extended surround sound experience - ideal for tournaments or group events. For areas with poor connectivity, an integrated SD card slot lets users preload music for offline playback.

Mounting options are unmatched in the industry with four versatile options: ROKFORM's patented Twist Lock system, a 1⁄4-20 threaded bottom, powerful magnets, or the included removable carabiner.

Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. It is based in Irvine, California. With 14 patents and counting, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience them. Learn more at rokform.

