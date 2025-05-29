IBCAP Releases 2025 Annual Report Highlighting Growth, Legal Wins And Technology Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IBCAP Lab automation, membership expansion, notable lawsuits and sports rights protection victories underscore a year of progress in the Coalition's fight against piracy

DENVER, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP ) has released its 2025 Annual Report, touting the key advancements driven by IBCAP over the past year in addressing piracy worldwide.

“Since our last member meeting in May 2024, IBCAP has expanded its reach by developing proprietary automation software to detect and remove VOD content from pirate IPTV services and set-top boxes – a tool that greatly enhances our ability to remove pirated movies and series,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP.“We also added DIRECTV, NHK and RAI as new members, bringing a major U.S. distributor, and the leading broadcasters from Japan and Italy to our growing coalition. In addition, our teams made major strides enhancing sports piracy enforcement and continuing to hold non-compliant service providers and hosting providers accountable through targeted legal action.”

Report highlights include:

Industry-Leading Advancements in Automation : IBCAP's engineering team has advanced its industry-leading tools to automate monitoring of STB and IPTV services and issue takedown notices. The latest development, a VOD-focused tool, automatically detects infringing content, captures evidence of U.S.-based violations and sends DMCA takedown notices to infringing services, CDNs and hosting companies, leading to the global removal of illegal streams. Looking ahead, IBCAP plans to offer this cutting-edge automation technology to non-members and other organizations to expand its impact across the industry and globally.

Membership Expansion : New members, DIRECTV , NHK and RAI extend IBCAP's protection to focus on mainstream American content and the Japanese and Italian-language markets.

Litigation against CDNs and Hosting Providers: IBCAP coordinated significant legal actions against hosting providers Virtual Systems and Innetra . These complaints followed a $3 million settlement with Datacamp Limited , which has led to increased compliance with IBCAP takedown notices and a measurable rise in pirate stream removal rates.

Sports Piracy Enforcement: IBCAP continues to have an industry-leading deterrent and takedown effect on cricket piracy.



During the IPL 2024 tournament, IBCAP disrupted 6,723 streams and more than 2.1 million views on Facebook Live streams worldwide. During the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup tournament, the IBCAP lab removed 3783 streams and disrupted more than 1 million views on Facebook Live streams worldwide.



Action Against Major Pirate Services: IBCAP coordinated the filing of a lawsuit in April 2025 against Lemo TV and Kemo IPTV .



Related pirate services accounted for nearly 30% of all unauthorized streams detected on STB and IPTV services monitored by the IBCAP lab in the first quarter of 2025. The lawsuit seeks more than $25 million in statutory damages and a broad injunction to shut down this service.



The IBCAP 2025 Annual Report can be found here. For more information about IBCAP membership, visit .

About IBCAP

International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy, Inc. (IBCAP) is a coalition of leading international and U.S. content owners, broadcasters, and distributors representing more than 220 television channels from the U.S. and around the world. As the largest anti-piracy organization focused on illicit services offering multicultural content, the nonprofit organization proactively monitors and identifies unauthorized video services, collects evidence, and assists with legal actions and criminal investigations against organizations and individuals engaging in pirate activities. IBCAP coordinates with government agencies and law enforcement both in the U.S. and abroad, reports suspected infringers to the appropriate authorities, initiates investigations, and promotes the prosecution of persons or companies that participate in the illegal distribution of its members' video content. More information is available at . Follow us on LinkedIn .

