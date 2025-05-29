Marvell Delivers Advanced Packaging Platform For Custom AI Accelerators



Novel multi-die packaging platform enables multi-die architectures with lower power consumption and reduced total cost

Industry-first modular RDL interposer offers an alternative to traditional silicon interposers and enables supply chain flexibility for data center infrastructure Solution is production-qualified and now entering production ramp in support of customer-specific AI accelerator designs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL ), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, has expanded the packaging ecosystem for AI infrastructure with an innovative multi-die solution that lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) for custom AI accelerator silicon. The advanced packaging platform is part of the MarvellTM comprehensive IP portfolio for custom AI compute platforms-and enables multi-chip accelerator designs 2.8x larger than conventional single-die implementations. The Marvell approach can enable more efficient die-to-die interconnect, lower power consumption, increased chiplet yields and lower product cost, and provides a manufacturing alternative to traditional interposer-based multi-chip approaches. The packaging platform has been qualified with a major hyperscaler and is now ramping in production.

In the AI era, chip packaging has become critical for increasing compute density while effectively managing power, thermal dissipation, optical I/O, signal integrity, and other factors that impact the performance and reliability in multi-die chiplet designs. Simultaneously, rising supply chain complexity and extended lead times present significant challenges for scaling advanced packaging solutions. The new Marvell packaging solution enables hyperscalers to overcome these barriers, accelerating time-to-market while offering supply chain flexibility.

This is the latest innovation in a series of advancements for customers of Marvell custom XPU solutions. This highly optimized multi-chip packaging platform was designed from the ground up with the recently announced Marvell custom HBM and CPO solutions in mind. Taken together, Marvell is building the industry's broadest technology platform to enable custom XPU design for the future.

"Advanced packaging is one of the primary vehicles for advancing compute density in AI clusters and cloud," said Will Chu, senior vice president and general manager of Custom Cloud Solutions at Marvell. "Without it, AI infrastructure would be significantly more expensive and power-hungry. We look forward to collaborating with our partners and customers to further unlock the potential of advanced packaging."

"Chiplets constitute one of the most dynamic segments of the semiconductor market. We anticipate that chiplet processor revenue will grow by 31% per year to reach $145 billion by 2030," said James Sanders, senior analyst at TechInsights. "Advanced packaging technologies are critical to the evolution of chiplets, giving designers a framework in which to experiment."

Interposers serve as the foundational layer with compute, dies, memory, and other components stacked above and communicating through the interposer. The Marvell re-distribution layer (RDL) offers a compelling alternative to traditional silicon interposers for data center applications. The Marvell approach integrates 1390 mm2 of silicon and four pieces of high-bandwidth memory 3/3E (HBM3/3E) memory stacks and utilizes six interposer RDL layers. This enables multi-die AI accelerator solutions that are 2.8 times larger than the largest possible single-chip design. The Marvell multi-die packaging solution allows for shorter die-to-die interconnects and a modular RDL interposer.

The Marvell RDL interposer reduces design cost through its modular design. In conventional chiplets, a single interposer will span the floor space of the chips it connects well as any area between them. If two computing cores are on opposite sides of a chiplet package, the interposer will cover the entire space. By contrast, Marvell RDL interposers are form-fitted to individual computing dies and connected by high-bandwidth paths. Not only does this approach reduce materials, it also increases chiplet yields by enabling manufacturers to replace individual dies.

The Marvell multi-die packaging platform enables the integration of passive devices to reduce potential signal noise within the chiplet package caused by the power supply. In collaboration with the packaging ecosystem, Marvell has extended the solution to support multiple components within a single package, enabling the integration of the most complex AI designs.

In addition, hyperscalers can now employ the packaging technology to build XPUs with HBM3 and HBM3E memory and Marvell is actively qualifying the technology for future HBM4 designs.

Ecosystem Quotes

"Leading-edge packaging technologies are critical to the adoption of chiplet architectures in current and future generations of AI and accelerated compute devices," said Dr. Mike Hung, senior vice president at Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE). "Our close collaboration with Marvell enables us to develop solutions that deliver higher levels of performance and efficiency, while reaching a broader audience across the design ecosystem."

"2.5D packaging technology continues to modernize heterogeneous IC packaging, enabling high-performance, cost-effective integration of multiple chiplet and memory modules," said Kevin Engel, chief operating officer at Amkor Technology. "This technology not only increases I/O and circuit density, but also paves the way for advanced 3D structures, making it indispensable for the next generation of applications."

"The most complicated issue in the AI/ML solution design is to create an effective power delivery network, as GPUs are increasingly using more power. SEMCO is proud to have collaborated with Marvell to create a leading power delivery solution using its custom designed silicon capacitors and passive components," said Taegon Lee, executive vice president and head of the Strategic Marketing Center at Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO). "The ecosystem approach we collectively took in developing this solution will rapidly become the norm. We look forward to continued collaboration with Marvell."

"RDL-based chiplet integration gives Marvell the flexibility to choose the optimal process technology for each part of their design," said CB Chang, president and CEO at Siliconware USA, Inc., a subsidiary of SPIL. "As the industry continues to move toward chiplet-based architectures, this flexibility enables more complex and efficient system integration."

Marvell Custom Strategy

The Marvell custom platform strategy seeks to deliver breakthrough results through unique semiconductor designs and innovative approaches. By combining expertise in system and semiconductor design, advanced process manufacturing, and a comprehensive portfolio of semiconductor platform solutions and IP-including electrical and optical serializer/deserializers (SerDes), die-to-die interconnects for 2D and 3D devices, silicon photonics, co-packaged copper, custom HBM, system-on-chip (SoC) fabrics, optical IO, and compute fabric interfaces such as PCIe Gen 7- Marvell is able to create platforms in collaboration with customers that transform infrastructure performance, efficiency and value.

Marvell is currently collaborating with all four top hyperscalers to develop custom XPUs and CPUs for clouds and AI clusters as well as custom network interface controllers , CXL controllers and other devices to further optimize accelerated infrastructure.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform-for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events, results or achievements. Actual events, results or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, contact:

Kim Markle

[email protected]

SOURCE Marvell

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED