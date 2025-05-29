NSSC LAWSUIT ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of

Shareholders who purchased shares of NSSC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: February 5, 2024 to February 3, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Napco's overall expected growth and strength in the Company's hardware division. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in Napco's ability to achieve its fiscal 2026 growth projections on back of its ability to both appropriately forecast and execute upon the alleged demand for its hardware products. On February 3, 2025, Napco announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revealing a significant reduction in hardware sales for the quarter. The Company attributed the decline“primarily ... to reduced sales from 2 of the company's larger distributors.” As a result of the setback in sales, defendants additionally pulled back their long-term 45% EBITDA margin target, as they“don't know” if the target can be achieved by the end of fiscal 2026. Following this news, Napco's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $36.70 per share on January 31, 2024, Napco's stock price fell to $26.93 per share on February 3, 2025, a decline of about 26.62% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: June 24, 2025

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of NSSC during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 24, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

