Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Lexisnexis Data Breach
Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against LNRS related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from LNRS, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.
About Lynch Carpenter
Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .
For more information, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ... .
CONTACT Patrick Donathen
COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP
PHONE (412) 322-9243
EMAIL ...
WEB lynchcarpenter.com
