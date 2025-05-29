RJ Feder & Associates Announces Successful Joint Venture For Major Multi-Family Development In Agoura Hills

Aerial view of the 6.43-acre site at 29045 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills, CA, where a newly announced joint venture between Kids from the Valley V, LLC and Greystar will bring 275 new apartment units.

View of the commercial surroundings near 29045 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills, CA, highlighting the site's proximity to retail centers and major thoroughfares.

RJ Feder & Associates brokers joint venture with Greystar for 275-unit apartment development at 29045 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills, CA.

- Ron Feder, President of RJ Feder & AssociatesAGOURA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RJ Feder & Associates is proud to announce the successful closing of a landmark joint venture between our client, Kids from the Valley V, LLC, and national development leader Greystar for the construction of 275 apartment units on a 6.43-acre parcel located at 29045 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills, California.This long-anticipated partnership, nearly five years in the making, represents a significant milestone for the Agoura Hills community and will help address the critical need for quality housing in the region. The new development is poised to bring thoughtfully designed, modern residences to one of Southern California's most desirable suburban corridors.“We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to our client, Kids from the Valley V, LLC, on this exciting joint venture,” said Ron Feder , President of RJ Feder & Associates.“It has been a privilege to assist in identifying the right strategic partner to bring this vision to life. We are thrilled to see this project move forward with one of the most respected names in residential development.”The site's location along Agoura Road offers both accessibility and appeal, providing future residents with close proximity to retail, nature, and top-rated schools, while preserving the unique character of Agoura Hills. The project underscores a broader trend of strategic, community-conscious development in the Conejo Valley and is expected to have a positive economic and social impact for years to come.RJ Feder & Associates remains committed to facilitating high-impact real estate transactions and partnerships that shape the future of our communities.

