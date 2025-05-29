Valuelabs Announces Strategic Pivot--Exclusively Offering Outcome-Based Engagements Globally

Company shifts away from Time & Materials contracts for all new clients, embracing outcome-driven, AI-powered delivery models.

HYDERABAD, India, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueLabs, a global leader in Agentic AI Services, today announced a strategic pivot, transitioning fully away from traditional Time & Materials (T&M) contracts for new clients across all major markets. This milestone reinforces ValueLabs' commitment to outcomes, innovation, and its transformative Enterprise OS platform-AiDE®.

As of today, all new engagements with ValueLabs will leverage outcome-based delivery models, including Managed Services (MSP), fixed-price engagements, productivity-linked pricing, and value-sharing agreements. This strategic shift aligns ValueLabs' incentives with clients, ensuring measurable business impact, predictable outcomes, and accelerated value realization.

The decision comes on the heels of rapid adoption and widespread success of AiDE®, ValueLabs' proprietary Agentic AI platform. AiDE acts as an Enterprise Operating System, embedding autonomous AI agents into core enterprise workflows across software engineering, business operations, analytics, and strategic workflows, transforming clients into AI-native enterprises.

Speaking about this strategic pivot, Arjun Rao, Founder and Chairman of ValueLabs , said, "The era of billing hours is behind us. Our clients don't just want work done-they want measurable outcomes, faster innovation, and business results that matter. With AiDE, we have the confidence, capabilities, and credibility to deliver exactly that. This shift isn't merely operational; it redefines how technology partners add real value in the Agentic Era."

Sam Alva, CEO of ValueLabs , reinforced the strategic vision: "We've already proven that AiDE-driven delivery significantly accelerates outcomes and improves productivity. We are now aligning our commercial models to reflect this reality. Outcome-based engagements ensure our success is directly tied to our clients' outcomes. It's a win-win approach powered by our platform-led, Service-as-Software model-where AiDE transforms everything, everywhere, all at once."

This announcement positions ValueLabs at the forefront of a fundamental industry shift-from traditional service delivery, towards innovative, outcome-aligned partnerships. Clients from across verticals like Commerce, Healthcare, Insurance, and Travel have already experienced substantial benefits from this model, achieving tangible business impacts including increased speed-to-market, improved operational efficiencies, and measurable financial returns.

About ValueLabs

ValueLabs & AiDE®: Enterprise OS of the Agentic Era

From Engineering to Everything-custom agents powering AI-native enterprises.

Founded in 1997, ValueLabs is a global Agentic AI Services firm helping enterprises reinvent themselves as AI-native organizations. At the core of this transformation is AiDE®-ValueLabs' proprietary platform and the Enterprise Operating System for the Agentic Era. AiDE integrates custom-built autonomous AI agents seamlessly across software engineering, business operations, analytics, and strategic workflows. With over 7,000 professionals serving more than 300 enterprise clients globally, ValueLabs leverages AiDE and innovative Service-as-Software delivery models to unlock productivity, agility, and sustainable competitive advantage.

