Heygears Launches Ultracraft Reflex RS Turbo With Enhanced Screen Technology
*Data sourced from HeyGears Lab, utilizing PAWW10 water-washable resin, compared to conventional motion control 3D printing. The exact speed increase may vary based on model.
The RS Turbo also features an upgraded polarizer layer with excellent UV resistance and thermal stability. This enhances screen longevity, supporting over 1 million* printed layers with consistent UV exposure across the entire build surface.
*Estimates based on PAWW20 water-washable resin - results of other resins may vary.
Anniversary & Launch Deals Now Available
In celebration of its 10th anniversary, HeyGears is offering limited-time launch promotions for RS Turbo buyers as well as other purchases:
Instant 20% OFF – Automatic discount on all RS Turbo purchases.
Two Flash Sale Rounds – First come, first served with special pricing.
Free PAS10 Resin – One complimentary bottle with each RS Turbo purchase.
Exclusive Bundle Deals – Additional value-packed options available during the promotion.
The UltraCraft Reflex RS Turbo is available now through HeyGears' official store. For detailed specifications, pricing, or to access launch offers, visit href="" rel="nofollow" heygear
