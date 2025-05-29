Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit
LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announces that investors with losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Avis Budget Group, Inc. ("Avis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CAR ).
What Is The Lawsuit About?
The complaint filed alleges that, between February 16, 2024 and February 10, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Avis crafted and implemented a plan to significantly accelerate its fleet rotation in the fourth quarter of 2024; (2) the foregoing acceleration shortened the useful life of the majority of the Company's vehicles in the Americas segment, thereby reducing their recoverable value; (3) as a result, Avis would be forced to recognize billions of dollars in impairment charges and incur substantial losses; (4) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on the Company's financial results; (5) accordingly, Avis's financial and/or business prospects were overstated; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.
Charles Linehan, Esq.,
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,
1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,
Los Angeles California 90067
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)
If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.
To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
