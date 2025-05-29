Purposeenergy Celebrates Grand Opening Of St. Albans Renewable Energy Facility In Partnership With Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream

MENAFN - PR Newswire) PurposeEnergy and Ben & Jerry's signed a long-term feedstock agreement in 2021, laying the groundwork for the St. Albans facility, which converts high-strength organic waste and out-of-spec food products into renewable energy and clean water. Ben & Jerry's sends production waste streams via a dedicated pipeline directly to the facility.

Additional feedstocks from regional producers are transported by Casella, Wind River Environmental, Evergreen Services, and Carmichael Trucking-helping to centralize food waste management and expand the facility's positive environmental impact.

"This project strengthens Ben & Jerry's commitment to environmental sustainability by providing a long-term solution for organic waste," said Ben & Jerry's Global Sustainability Manager Jenna Evans. "It will reduce Vermont's road traffic, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and decrease Phosphorous pollution."

PurposeEnergy-St. Albans was built on land purchased from Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation and is expected to generate 8,750,000 kWh annually of renewable electricity exported to the Vermont grid under the state's Standard Offer program, which supports the deployment of small-scale renewable generation. Simultaneously, the facility recovers up to 45,000 million Btu annually of renewable thermal energy used to heat the digester and support facility operations.

"This facility represents a major step forward in sustainable infrastructure for food manufacturing in Vermont," said Erik Lallum, Chief Development Officer of PurposeEnergy. "It's a model of industrial symbiosis-turning food production waste into clean energy, reducing emissions, and supporting local economies."

The presence of PurposeEnergy's industrial-scale waste treatment facility can support further food manufacturing investment and economic growth in the St. Albans Industrial Park and surrounding region by offering an on-site, sustainable solution for waste management and renewable energy recovery.

The Grand Opening marks the beginning of a new chapter in Vermont's clean energy and food manufacturing landscape, uniting public and private stakeholders in the shared mission of building a more sustainable future.

About PurposeEnergy

PurposeEnergy is an established US-based renewable fuels and biogas specialist focused on waste solutions for the food and beverage industries. Over the last 15 years, PurposeEnergy has developed, owned, and operated multiple projects that convert organic waste streams to biogas for use in industrial processes, conversion to renewable electricity, or refinement to Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG"). PurposeEnergy is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners .

