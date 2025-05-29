Truyo And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Comprehensive And Compliant AI Governance To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative AI Governance Platform Now Available to Government Agencies

PHOENIX and RESTON, Va., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truyo , an IntraEdge company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Truyo's Public Sector distributor, making the company's comprehensive AI governance platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“Everyone wants to leverage AI, but they need to think about how to do so safely and responsibly from the outset,” said Dan Clarke, President of Truyo.“This is especially critical for Government entities. Our platform has been in production for more than a year, and we have leveraged our experience with Public Sector clients to tailor the platform for specific use cases. We provide our clients with a tool that champions a defensible governance program and fosters trust in constituents who may be wary of emerging AI technology.”

Truyo delivers an unparalleled AI Governance Platform that includes an AI inventory module, which scans websites, source code repositories and content to detect AI applications across various systems that may not otherwise be known to the organization. This provides organizations with a holistic view of their AI usage, enabling more efficient management and oversight. In addition, Truyo's AI scorecards deliver a transparent, public-facing report on the strength of an organization's AI governance program, thereby building trust with constituents. These scorecards allow Government agencies to demonstrate their commitment to responsible AI practices.

“We partnered with Carahsoft because of its historical relationship and established trust with Local, State and Federal Governments and public institutions,” said Clarke.“In an age where privacy is paramount, institutions and organizations need to trust the tools used to operate activities associated with constituent data. Our collaboration with Carahsoft provides tremendous value, as they recognize the benefits our AI Governance Platform brings to the Public Sector.”

Truyo's platform's real-time progress tracking allows organizations to monitor AI governance efforts in critical areas such as risk assessments, AI use cases and compliance reporting. A detailed grading system with a section-by-section breakdown highlights strengths and areas for improvement, ensuring organizations are actively monitoring their AI governance health and implementing new risk-reducing strategies.

“With the increasing prominence of AI among Government agencies, a secure, efficient platform is necessary to implement AI practices,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft.“Truyo's solution provides a dependable, secure platform that enables agencies to leverage AI responsibly. We look forward to working with Truyo and our reseller partners to bring trusted AI governance platforms to the Public Sector.”

Truyo's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or ... ; or view this complimentary webinar, Navigating AI Compliance, to gain practical insights from experts on AI risk assessment, governance and compliance.

About Truyo

Truyo was founded to achieve the mission of making AI governance and data privacy compliance simple, smart, and accessible for every organization. The company bridges the gap between companies and dynamically changing AI and privacy regulations worldwide. The Truyo AI Governance platform empowers business systems with risk visibility and guardrails, building trust and shaping the future of ethical AI adoption and privacy management. To learn more, please visit .

Contact

Ale Johnson

(602) 214-1203

...

About Carahsoft's AI Portfolio

Carahsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft's AI Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

...