Nordic Joins The Servicenow Reseller And Partner Programs To Accelerate Digital Transformation For Healthcare Organizations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Nordic's focus in joining the ServiceNow Partner and Reseller program is to deliver smart automation solutions tailored to healthcare-enhancing service delivery, improving clinician and staff experiences, and creating more resilient, responsive operations. As both a reseller and registered service provider, Nordic will offer end-to-end support for ServiceNow, from licensing and implementation to optimization and long-term managed services.

"As health systems look to modernize beyond the EHR, Nordic's partnership with ServiceNow enables us to deliver operational tools that are agile, integrated, and purpose-built for healthcare," said Matt Bologna, SVP of partnerships and solutions at Nordic. "We're bringing the strength of the ServiceNow AI Platform together with Nordic's deep healthcare experience to help organizations reduce friction, unlock productivity, and deliver better service experiences for every stakeholder, from IT to HR to frontline clinical teams."

"At ServiceNow, our resellers' deep knowledge of our integrated enterprise solutions is key to helping more customers understand how to solve for their biggest business needs with the ServiceNow AI Platform," said Ira Simon, senior director, partner strategy and programs at ServiceNow. "We are thrilled to work with Nordic as part of our Reseller Partner Program to help more organizations drive productivity and efficiency."

"Healthcare organizations can greatly benefit from a partner that fully understands healthcare operations, the unique challenges providers face, and how to leverage the right tools and platforms to improve efficiencies," said Steve Eckert, chief growth officer, Nordic. "As a Registered Service Provider, Nordic leverages the full suite of ServiceNow capabilities to support rapid adoption and measurable results in a fast-changing healthcare environment."

About Nordic

Nordic is a global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders worldwide to create healthier systems, organizations, and people. Our team of 3,300+ professionals bring decades of experience in strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, ERP services, and managed services. The Nordic global team, including its Canadian arm Healthtech, support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology. Learn more at NordicGlobal.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

