Itiliti Health Digitizes Over 650 Medical Policies Across Four Lines Of Business At Major Blues Plan

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Itiliti Health, a leading innovator in prior authorization automation, is announcing the successful digitization of more than 650 medical policies, including carve-outs, across four lines of business for one of the nation's largest Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) health plans. This achievement makes Itiliti Health one of the first vendors in the market to complete a digitization effort of this complexity and scale.The implementation establishes a new benchmark for health plans seeking to streamline prior authorization processes, reduce administrative burden, and prepare for CMS interoperability standards.“We're proud to partner with forward-thinking health plans that are ready to move past outdated, manual systems,” said Michael Lunzer, Co-Founder and CEO of Itiliti Health.“Digitizing 650+ policies across multiple lines of business is no small feat-it's a proof point that our platform is built for scale, nuance, and real-world payer needs.”Itiliti Health's policy digitization capabilities allow payers to easily manage custom rules, line-of-business segmentation, and policy carve-outs without disrupting operations. The result is faster policy updates, fewer provider bottlenecks, and a stronger foundation for end-to-end prior authorization automation.Project Highlights:.Successfully digitized over 650 medical policies, including complex carve-outs and custom rules.Implemented across four distinct lines of business, enabling nuanced policy control.Accelerates CMS compliance with a digitized policy library that supports interoperability.Reduces administrative burden and enables faster, more consistent prior authorization decisions.Positions the health plan as a digital leader in utilization management innovationAs health plans seek more efficient and compliant prior authorization models, this milestone reinforces Itiliti Health's leadership in providing configurable, scalable solutions that meet the industry's evolving needs.To learn more, visit .About Itiliti HealthItiliti Health is transforming the prior authorization process with smart, scalable solutions built specifically for health plans. Designed to reduce administrative burden, improve provider collaboration, and enhance compliance, Itiliti Health's platform enables automation and real-time decision support. Its flagship products, PA CheckpointTM and PA CompleteTM, are used by leading health plans to digitize medical policies, eliminate unnecessary manual reviews, and prepare for evolving CMS interoperability standards. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Itiliti Health partners with payers nationwide to deliver smarter utilization management and accelerate the shift to automated, transparent healthcare operations.

