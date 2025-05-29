Gridiron Capital And Stella Point Capital Announce The Strategic Merger Of Portfolio Companies Travel Nurse Across America And Totalmed, Combining Industry-Leading Platforms

NEW CANAAN, Conn. and NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridiron Capital ("Gridiron") and Stella Point Capital ("Stella Point") today announced the closing of the strategic merger of Gridiron's portfolio company, Travel Nurse Across America ("TNAA"), and Stella Point's portfolio company, TotalMed. This combination of two industry-leading providers of healthcare staffing and MSP solutions blends complementary capabilities, expertise, and resources to create an unparalleled offering for candidates and clients.

"We are excited to bring together the best of TotalMed and TNAA," said TNAA CEO Tim McKenzie, who will serve as the CEO of the newly merged organization. "Our shared vision, values, and commitment to innovation will allow us to not only meet but exceed the expectations of the healthcare industry. This merger represents a transformative moment that positions us as a premier partner for healthcare talent and solutions."

"We're proud of the growth and strategic expansion that Tim and the TNAA team have executed on throughout our partnership and are very excited about this combination and what it means for the future," added Tom Burger, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Gridiron. "We believe these are highly complementary businesses with a shared vision and culture and look forward to partnering with both the TotalMed and Stella Point teams for this next phase of growth."

Adam Godfrey and Justin Wender, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Stella Point, added: "We want to thank Sejal Shah and Jason Beck, Co-Founders of TotalMed, and the rest of the TotalMed team for positioning TotalMed for such a transformative combination. The cultural alignment between TotalMed and TNAA is a testament to all they have built over the last 20+ years."

Combination of Strengths Driving Expanded Suite of Solutions

The merger combines the strengths of both organizations, significantly expanding the breadth of services available to clients and candidates. The newly formed company will offer:



Travel Nursing and Allied Health Staffing: Continued dedication to matching healthcare professionals with travel opportunities across the country.

Workforce Solutions (VMS / MSP): Combined expertise, technology, and talent to strengthen its ability to deliver innovative, cost-effective, and technology-enabled staffing solutions at scale to healthcare organizations nationwide.

Shift Fulfillment Technology and Per Diem Staffing: Local, flexible staffing options to meet short-term needs powered by technology to support shift options for core staff and external float pools.

Locum Tenens: Enhanced capabilities in placing physicians and advanced practitioners in temporary roles.

Life Sciences Staffing: Expert talent solutions for life sciences organizations, including roles in research, development, and regulatory affairs.

Health Plan Staffing: Specialized staffing for positions supporting health insurance and managed care organizations.

Non-Clinical Hospital Roles: Staffing solutions for administrative, operational, and support roles critical to hospital success.

Strike Staffing: Rapid deployment of qualified healthcare professionals to facilities during critical labor disruptions. Industry Support Resources: Increased support and continued focus on providing top-tier resources for the healthcare staffing industry through TravelNurse101, The Gypsy Nurse, and TravCon.

A Unified Vision for Clients and Candidates

By leveraging the combined strengths of both companies, this merger creates a unified organization that prioritizes the needs of healthcare professionals and clients. Candidates will benefit from expanded career opportunities and tailored support, while clients will experience streamlined solutions that address every aspect of workforce management.

"This merger is about coming together to offer something greater than we could achieve independently," added Sejal Shah, CEO of TotalMed, who will serve on the board of the new combined entity. "We're building an organization that is not just larger, but smarter and more capable, with a clear focus on delivering extraordinary value to everyone we serve."

In connection with the transaction, TNAA's MSP, SimpliFi, will be combining with TotalMed's MSP, Staffency, bringing together two innovative, trusted providers of tech-enabled workforce management solutions. This transformative partnership unites the strengths of both organizations to deliver more agile, data-driven, and cost-effective workforce strategies to over 2,200 care sites nationwide.

"The combination of SimpliFi and Staffency creates an MSP with a powerful value proposition to our customers and a growing suite of services across workforce solutions, empowered by our combined team and technology," said Andrew Kahn, Principal at Gridiron Capital.

Positioned for Industry Leadership

The merger positions the combined company to drive innovation and growth within the healthcare staffing industry. With an expanded portfolio of services, a deep talent pool, and a shared commitment to operational excellence, the organization is well-equipped to meet the challenges of today's healthcare landscape and beyond.

"Together, we are stronger, more agile, and better prepared to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry," said McKenzie. "Our clients and candidates can expect the same exceptional service they know and trust, now amplified by the combined strengths of two industry leaders."

Ryan Hunter, Managing Director at Stella Point, added: "A combined TNAA and TotalMed will bring to bear a full suite of services and technology solutions, affording the team the ability to serve as a true strategic partner to all hospitals nationwide."

Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor and Finn Dixon & Herling LLP served as a legal advisor to Travel Nurse Across America in the transaction. UBS Investment Bank served as the exclusive financial advisor and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as a legal advisor to TotalMed in the transaction. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Gridiron

Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry leaders in the consumer products & services, industrial growth, and business services segments in the United States and Canada. We help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values, and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the firm's website: .

About Stella Point

Stella Point Capital is a New York-based private equity firm focused on partnering with families, founders and management teams of tech-enabled companies within the business, financial and industrial services sectors. The firm invests with sellers who seek a value-added partner and typically choose to retain significant equity stakes in their businesses. With over $500 million of equity invested across eight platform investments and eleven add-on acquisitions, Stella Point supports its partners' success with operational expertise, senior counsel and long-range market insight as they scale their businesses. For more information, please visit stellapoint.

About TNAA

TNAA has been a trusted partner in healthcare staffing since 1999. Specializing in providing tailored staffing solutions for travel nurses and allied health professionals as well as tech-enabled shift-fulfillment services and offerings for core staff and external floating nurse pools, TNAA is committed to excellence, innovation, and the success of its clients and candidates alike.

About TotalMed

TotalMed has been a trusted partner in healthcare staffing since 2004. Specializing in providing tailored staffing solutions for travel nurses, allied health professionals, life sciences and non-clinical roles, and locum tenens and advanced practitioners, TotalMed is committed to excellence, innovation, and the success of its clients and candidates alike.

Contacts

Gridiron Capital, LLC

Thomas A. Burger Jr.

Co-Founder and Managing Partner

[email protected]

Stella Point Capital, LLC

Justin Wender

Co-Founder and Managing Partner

[email protected]

SOURCE Gridiron Capital, LLC

