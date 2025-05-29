Blend Achieves AWS Financial Services Competency- Advancing Cloud Innovation For Financial Institutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This achievement highlights our ability to help banks, insurers, Fintech's, and capital markets clients accelerate their digital transformation and AI adoption on AWS. The AWS Financial Services Competency demonstrates that Blend has the technical expertise and customer success to support financial services companies in their cloud journey while meeting regulatory and compliance requirements.

"This is a big moment. With the AWS Financial Services Competency, we're raising the bar on what's possible for financial institutions. With over 92 mission-critical projects delivered and a proven record of accelerating AI adoption, this milestone strengthens our ability to help clients modernize securely, scale intelligently, and innovate faster on AWS. We're proud to co-create solutions that meet complex regulatory demands-and unlock transformational value for banks, Fintech's, payment providers, and capital markets." - Stephanie Pace, VP of Strategic Partnerships , Blend360

"Achieving AWS Financial Services Competency reinforces our commitment to delivering transformative AI solutions that meet the unique demands of the financial services industry. As we help Fortune 500 financial institutions navigate their AI transformation journeys– from wealth management firms implementing agentic advisory platforms to payment processors leveraging real-time decisioning-this competency ensures we can scale these innovations securely and compliantly on AWS. It's not just about cloud migration; it's about enabling financial services leaders to reimagine their operating models for the AI era while maintaining the trust and security their clients expect." - Alex Sion, Financial Services Lead , Blend360

Driving Innovation in Financial Services

With over a decade of partnering with Fortune 500 companies to enable innovation through data, AI, and generative technologies. Our AWS Financial Services Competency builds on our existing strengths and recent achievements, including:



Premier AWS Partner Status : Our Premier AWS Partner Status recognizes our elite technical competency, proven customer success, and ability to consistently meet AWS's highest technical and business standards.



92+ projects delivered : With 89% supporting mission-critical financial sector initiatives

Proven track record : 43 % year-over-year growth in AWS revenue

Strategic Partnership Excellence

This achievement aligns with Blend's 2025 strategic focus on Financial Services as a vertical growth engine, targeting Wealth and Asset Management and Cards, Payments and Processor sectors. Our AWS partnership continues to strengthen through:



Technical Depth : Advanced certifications and specialized expertise in AWS financial services solutions

Industry Alignment : Solutions designed specifically for the unique challenges of financial institutions Co-sell Effectiveness : Proven ability to work collaboratively with AWS teams to deliver customer success

Focused Solutions for Financial Services

With this competency, Blend enhances its ability to deliver tailored solutions to financial services clients, including:



AI Powered Financial Services: Generative AI applications for customer service, risk assessment, and operational efficiency.

Payments Processing: Secure, scalable payment infrastructure and personalization, loyalty, and marketing systems.

Internal Approval Processes: Solutions that meet stringent financial industry standards and requirements Banking Modernization: Cloud migration, wealth management and financial wellness capabilities, and digital transformation initiatives

About the AWS Financial Services Competency

The AWS Financial Services Competency is part of the AWS Partner Network (APN) and is designed to identify and validate AWS Partners with demonstrated expertise in delivering solutions for financial services customers. Partners achieving this competency have proven experience helping financial institutions accelerate their digital transformation while meeting regulatory requirements and maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.

About Blend

Blend is a premier data and AI services provider, committed to co-creating meaningful impact for its clients through the power of data, AI, technology, and people. With a mission to fuel bold visions, Blend tackles significant challenges by seamlessly aligning human expertise with artificial intelligence. The company is dedicated to unlocking value and fostering innovation for its clients by harnessing world-class people and data-driven strategy. We believe that the power of people and AI can have a meaningful impact on your world. To learn more about how Blend can accelerate your AWS financial services journey, explore our capabilities and offerings. For inquiries about getting started, contact us.

