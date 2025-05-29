RS Group Earns Three New ESG Accolades

RS Group's commitment to ESG leadership continues to impress, earning 2025 recognition on the CDP A List, a third consecutive EcoVadis Platinum medal, and a second consecutive listing in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RS , a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, continues to achieve ambitious environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and has already earned three new accolades in 2025: an improved 2024 CDP A List rating, a third consecutive EcoVadis Platinum medal, and a second consecutive listing in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.

The CDP A List rating places RS amongst the top 2% of disclosing companies. The third consecutive EcoVadis Platinum medal places RS in the top 1% of rated companies, and the second consecutive listing in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook places RS in the top 15% of companies in its industry.

CDP A List Recognition

CDP is a global non-profit dedicated to helping stakeholders, ranging from small businesses to policymakers, take meaningful action to balance people, planet, and profit. To this end, CDP runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system for companies, capital markets, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. The data from its annual environmental disclosure report provides participating companies with a comprehensive understanding of their environmental dependencies, risks, impacts, and opportunities, which ESG leaders use to inform core business decisions, secure capital, reduce risks, engage their value chains, and boost efficiency.

CDP scored 22,777 companies in 2024 - breaking previous records - but gave just 2% of them "A"s , indicating that, while ambition is growing, the bar for true environmental leadership remains rigorously high. RS is amongst the illustrious 2% recognized for understanding that, in today's market, environmental risk is financial risk; weaving environmental stewardship into their governance, strategy, and operations; embracing transparency as a tool for resilience, opportunity, and growth; and leading by example to create a blueprint for the economy we need. This year marks the second time RS made the CDP A List as well as an improvement from its previous score of A-.

"Being one of a select few global companies to reach the CDP A List is a testament to the hard work of all our teams have invested in decarbonizing our business and supply chain and offering our customers more sustainable products and service solutions," said Andrea Barrett, Vice President of Social Responsibility and Sustainability at RS Group. ''But that work doesn't stop here! We're continuing to accelerate our 2030 ESG action plan to protect our people and the planet, support our sustainable growth, and create more long-term value for all our stakeholders.''

Andrea also shared several recent RS activities that contributed to its 2024 CDP A List rating, including:



Providing customers with more than 30,000 and growing sustainable Better World product alternatives backed by its industry-leading claims-based sustainable product framework .

Making distribution sites more automated, energy efficient, and sustainable to provide customers with better service and reduce environmental impacts and, in turn, reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 58% since 2019/20. Cutting the distance products travel by sourcing, storing, and shipping closer to customers and suppliers, switching to less carbon intensive modalities, and, in turn, reducing Scope 3 product transport emissions by 26% since 2019/20.

EcoVadis Recognition

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted independent provider of global business-to-business sustainability ratings used to screen and select strategic procurement partners. The EcoVadis assessment focuses on 21 sustainability criteria that are grouped into four themes - environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement - and is used to measure the quality of a company's sustainability management system through its policies, actions, and results.

This year, RS Group earned a third consecutive Platinum EcoVadis medal . The 2024 medal honor RS Group's continued commitment to environmental sustainability, labor conditions and human rights, and sustainable procurement and once again places RS Group in the top 1% of the more than 100,000 rated companies that EcoVadis assesses and rates in terms of the material sustainability risks and issues for their size, location, and industry.

S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook Recognition

RS Group also earned a second consecutive listing in the 2025 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook based on S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) , an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices that reports on a industry-specific economic, environmental, and social criteria relevant to both a growing number of sustainability-centric investors and companies' financial success.

The 2025 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook features just over 10% of the 7,690 companies assessed for the 2024 CSA and recognizes RS Group for advancing the sustainability of its operating, packaging, and logistics processes.

"We are very proud to have earned such highly regarded ESG ratings," said Andrea Barrett, Vice President of Social Responsibility and Sustainability at RS Group. "These achievements demonstrate the hard work of teams across every area of our business who are committed to delivering value-generating initiatives that positively impact our people, customers, suppliers, shareholders, and communities as we strive to make amazing happen for a better world."

To learn more about RS Group and the three ESG awards the company has earned to-date in 2025, please visit the links embedded above.

About RS

RS is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 830,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference.

Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2025 reported revenue of £2,904 million.

For more information, please visit or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit or connect with us via social media on Facebook , X (Twitter) , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Image Download:

RS ESG Leader PR.jpg

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE RS Group plc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED