Nucleus Research Releases 2025 Marketing Automation Technology Value Matrix

MIAMI, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, the marketing automation market has evolved, with AI developments emerging as the most influential drivers. Generative AI, capable of producing high-quality, personalized content at scale, has altered approaches to content strategies. Marketers are now utilizing generative AI to dynamically adjust messaging based on real-time consumer behaviors to enhance personalization at a previously unmanageable scale.

Agentic AI has begun to redefine workflows within marketing automation platforms. From a vendor perspective, integrating agentic AI has warranted substantial investment in developing sophisticated algorithms that optimize campaign management, recommend channel strategies, and even adapt campaigns mid-stream without manual intervention. This shift enables Marketing technology vendors to differentiate by providing solutions that deliver greater operational autonomy, speed, and agility.

"Agentic AI in marketing automation is shifting the landscape by executing campaign decisions in real time, reducing manual work, reallocating resources, and enabling marketers to focus more on strategy than setup," said Senior Analyst Cameron Marsh . "The result is a measurable increase in marketing efficiency and ROI, as vendors deliver solutions that drive faster time-to-value and greater operational impact."

Integration also remains a prominent theme in marketing automation this year. Organizations increasingly prioritize solutions that interface with existing business systems, including CRM, ERP, customer data platforms, and analytics tools. Vendors have responded by deepening integration capabilities, emphasizing flexible APIs, pre-built connectors, and native integrations to enhance cross-platform data flow and marketing agility.

Leaders in this year's Marketing Automation Technology Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing usability at scale. These include ActiveCampaign, Creatio, HubSpot, Oracle, Salesforce, and Zoho.

The Experts in this year's Value Matrix are recognized for deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities that address complex use cases. These include Acoustic, Adobe, LeadGen&CRM, and SAP.

Accelerators deliver value through greater ease of use and rapid implementation. This year's Accelerators are Act-On, Keap, Mailchimp, and SugarCRM.

Core Providers deliver essential marketing analytics capabilities with faster and more cost-effective adoption. This year's Core Providers are Brevo, DemandBase, Drip, and Klaviyo.

