Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market Worth $36.31 Billion By 2030- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The precision fermentation ingredients market is estimated to be USD 5.02 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 36.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 48.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarketsTM.

The precision fermentation ingredients industry is mainly fueled by the rising demand for sustainable and animal-free solutions for the food, pharma, and cosmetics industries. Some of the major drivers are higher consumer consciousness toward ethical consumption, requirements to lower greenhouse gas emissions related to conventional animal farming, and process advancements in synthetic biology that provide cost-efficient and scalable manufacturing of functional ingredients like proteins, enzymes , and vitamins . Government backing for emerging food technologies and heavy venture capital into food tech firms also drive the market's growth.

By microbe type, yeast segment to hold significant share of precision fermentation ingredients market

The yeast segment accounts for a substantial share in the microbe type segment of the precision fermentation ingredients market due to its established application for the production of a vast number of functional ingredients, including proteins , enzymes, and vitamins. The ease of genetic manipulation, high yield, and capability of yeast to cultivate on low-cost substrates render it a host organism of choice for commercial production. Its performance and credibility in providing stable yields have made it a central player in the growth of precision-fermented ingredients in food, beverage, and pharmaceutical uses.

By ingredient type, whey & casein protein segment to lead precision fermentation ingredients market

Whey and casein proteins hold a significant share within the ingredient type segment of the precision fermentation ingredients market. Due to their superior nutritional profile and functionality, these animal-identical dairy proteins are widely used in applications such as dairy alternatives , sports nutrition , and functional foods . Precision fermentation enables the production of whey and casein without animals, offering a sustainable solution that appeals to both environmentally conscious and lactose-intolerant consumers. Their versatility and growing demand for clean-label , high-protein products continue to drive their dominant position in the market.

Based on region, Europe to account for significant share of precision fermentation ingredients market

Europe holds a significant share of the precision fermentation ingredients market because of its robust regulatory backing for sustainable food innovation, increasing plant-based and animal-free product demand, and increased consumer environmental and ethical awareness. The region includes Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK, which are now leading hubs for startups and research organizations in this area.

Additionally, Europe's established food and beverage sector is quickly embracing precision-fermented ingredients to address changing consumer tastes. Having such large food producers partner with biotech companies and the trend toward cleaner, label-economical formulations supports the region's adoption level. These, together with an aggressive thrust for meeting climate objectives, make Europe a significant driver for the growth of the precision fermentation ingredients market.

The report profiles key players such as Perfect Day, Inc. (US), Geltor (US), The EVERY Company (US), Impossible Foods Inc. (US), ImaginDairy Ltd. (Israel), Shiru, Inc. (US), FORMO FOODS GMBH (Germany), EDEN BREW (Australia), Change Foods (US), New Culture (US), Helaina Inc. (US), Naplasol (Belgium), Myco Technology, Inc. (US), Remilk Ltd. (Israel), and Triton Algae Innovations (US).

