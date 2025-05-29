Duke Energy Supports First Responders With $500,000 In Grants For Emergency Preparedness In South Carolina



HERO Grant Program will pay for training, equipment and new technology to aid in response to weather-related disasters Funding goes to 38 nonprofits and government agencies across the Palmetto State

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As hurricane season begins, community leaders, emergency managers and first responders turn their eyes to the tropics as they continue to prepare their communities for the possibility of impacts from severe weather. Duke Energy is preparing, too.

What's happening: Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $500,000 through the 2025 Helping Emergency Response Organizations (HERO) Grant Program to support severe weather emergency preparedness across South Carolina.

Where the money is going: More than three dozen government agencies and nonprofits are receiving grants up to $20,000 each. The grants will fund training, life-saving equipment and innovative technology identified as gaps or needs following recent severe weather events – all aimed to aid in weather-related disaster planning and recovery operations. A complete list of recipients can be found here .

Why it matters: Hurricane Helene and other severe weather events in recent years have had historic impacts on South Carolina – forever changing lives and landscapes. These storms have forced communities and their first responders to rethink how they prepare for future severe weather events. Duke Energy Foundation microgrants will help local governments and nonprofits improve their training, planning and responses.

This is the fourth year of the $500,000 annual microgrant program – bringing total support to $2 million. Since 2022, Duke Energy's HERO Grant Program has funded 137 microgrants, delivering critical support to nonprofits and local agencies across South Carolina.

Tim Pearson, Duke Energy's South Carolina president: "The one thing our company and communities learned in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene is you can never be too prepared for severe weather events. Now more than ever, we are committed to providing our fellow first responders the tools and training they need to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way."

Nicholas W. Ray, Deputy Chief, North Spartanburg Firefighters Foundation: "The addition of this drone will enhance a vital cache of rescue equipment that was previously provided by the HERO grant program and has saved numerous lives, most recently during Hurricane Helene. Duke Energy's continued support of fire and rescue projects demonstrates their compassion to serve their service communities in preparation for natural disasters."

Shannon Tanner, Fire Chief, City of Florence Fire Department: "Reliable communication is the backbone of effective emergency response, and during recent severe weather events, we've experienced firsthand how dangerous gaps in communication can be – for both our firefighters and the citizens we serve. This funding will allow us to implement a much-needed vehicle repeater system, enhancing our ability to coordinate resources, protect lives and maintain operational control when conditions are at their worst. We're grateful for Duke Energy's continued partnership and commitment to helping communities like Florence build resilience where it matters most."

Dr. Mandy Gattis, Project and Grants Manager, South Carolina EMS Association: "During Hurricane Helene, EMS response resources were assembled in an ad hoc manner due to the absence of structured teams, highlighting the need for a more coordinated and efficient approach. This funding represents a vital step toward building a more coordinated, rapid and effective medical response network for future large-scale emergencies. With this support, we are committed to enhancing disaster preparedness and saving lives across all regions of South Carolina when every second counts." Justin Turner, Emergency Management Director, Marion County: "The past offers us valuable insights into the outcomes of previous disasters; insights we can study, record and learn from. This knowledge empowers us to make informed, critical decisions for our communities. By learning from history and planning ahead, we equip ourselves to face the uncertainty of tomorrow's storms."

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Ryan Mosier

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

